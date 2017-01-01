THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in Gwent and says that the area will be hit by persistent, heavy rain likely to set in at the end of Sunday, accompanied by strengthening winds.

They are also warning that surface water flooding may develop quite rapidly. The weather is expected to be at its worst from Sunday evening onwards until late on Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain (2 to 3 inches possible), could lead to some localised flooding, and wind speeds are expected to hit 40 to 50 mph inland and 60 to 70 mph plus around the coastline, which could lead to minor structural damage.

Driving conditions will be poor with the risk of disruption.

A Met Office report said during the initial phase, heavy rainfall seems more likely to be the main issue, with surface water flooding happening quite quickly in places given the intensity of rain falling onto already wet ground.

Natural Resources Wales is also warning of the risk of localised flooding and disruption.

A spokesman said: "The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by strong winds, which combined could cause localised flooding with fallen leaves, branches and debris causes blockages in drains, streams and rivers."

It is also warning that the ground remains saturated from previous rainfall and more rain is likely to trigger flood alerts with a risk of flood warnings on rivers across the country.

Officers fromNRW have been monitoring river levels closely and checking flood defences over the weekend and will continue to keep a close eye on the situation. Staff will be on standby to deal with incidents and to remove any blockages in rivers which may pose a flood risk.

People are reminded that flood water can be extremely dangerous, and should not attempt to walk or drive through it unless instructed by the emergency services.

Flood alerts and flood warnings are updated on the Natural Resources Wales website every 15 minutes and are available to view at www.naturalresourceswales.gov.uk/alerts. Information and updates are also available by calling Floodline on 0845 988 1188 via Natural Resources Wales’s twitter account: @natreswales.