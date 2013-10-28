About Cookies

Stormy weather causes disruptions across Gwent

Last updated:

    St Jude storm hit Gwent overnight
  • Traffic disruption in most areas due to flooding
  • Send your weather pictures to newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk

Comments


brainfreeze 7:33am Mon 28 Oct 13

There was a leaf on the bonnet of my car this morning, but no other damage. I think it's safe to say Armageddon has been averted.

I've seen stronger winds after a Beef Madras

Leepod 7:40am Mon 28 Oct 13

Thankfully the only damage is a whack of poor forecasting, sun is out and the birds are twitting lol

gracief 8:49am Mon 28 Oct 13

A48 at the Rock and Fountain Penhow is flooded as usual. Passable down the one side only.

Rogers48 8:54am Mon 28 Oct 13

Glad to see South Wales escaped the worst of it - next up snow!!!!

emmaw86 10:13am Mon 28 Oct 13

No surprises there!

Little bit of rain and flooding, a few upturned trees...hardly the "great storm" they predicted!

onitlikesonic 12:11pm Mon 28 Oct 13

storm? really? must of missed that then.

KarloMarko 12:50pm Mon 28 Oct 13

Sunshine in Caerleon...ducks a quackin on the river...our AM snoring...

Bring it on we can take it...

Vox Dei 1:30pm Mon 28 Oct 13

Must HAVE missed it -- luckily for you. Others have not been so lucky with fatalities and loss of property and livelihood.

SussyW 1:55pm Mon 28 Oct 13

Why are we complaining that it didn't hit us so hard exactly! Result I say

Jonnytrouble 3:09pm Mon 28 Oct 13

Was waiting for serious damage, but I had more wind in me from my Sunday dinner,think the weather people covering themselves after there 1987 forecast failure !!!!

Mervyn James 6:51pm Mon 28 Oct 13

The forecast and coverage seemed totally out of place mainly. we saw people swimming in the sea, the BBC parked on Brighton beach for hours on end, there have been many worse storms than this, including the one of 1913 where we had 130 mph winds, miners were still not paid if they didn't turn up ! Have we all gone soft or something ? Rain you get wet, its hardly a revelation. The media seemed totally loving the whole thing...

WARNING,WARNING WARNING.. rain is wet, winds blow, it has never happened in a lifetime of a mayfly etc...

