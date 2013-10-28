Stormy weather causes disruptions across Gwent

This site is part of Newsquest's audited local newspaper network | A Gannett Company
Newsquest Media (Southern) Ltd, Loudwater Mill, Station Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. HP10 9TY|1350|Registered in England & Wales
Ipsoregulated
This website and associated newspapers adhere to the Independent Press Standards Organisation's Editors' Code of Practice. If you have a complaint about the editorial content which relates to inaccuracy or intrusion, then please contact the editor here. If you are dissatisfied with the response provided you can contact IPSO here
Comments
There was a leaf on the bonnet of my car this morning, but no other damage. I think it's safe to say Armageddon has been averted.
I've seen stronger winds after a Beef Madras
There was a leaf on the bonnet of my car this morning, but no other damage. I think it's safe to say Armageddon has been averted.
I've seen stronger winds after a Beef Madras
Thankfully the only damage is a whack of poor forecasting, sun is out and the birds are twitting lol
Thankfully the only damage is a whack of poor forecasting, sun is out and the birds are twitting lol
A48 at the Rock and Fountain Penhow is flooded as usual. Passable down the one side only.
A48 at the Rock and Fountain Penhow is flooded as usual. Passable down the one side only.
Glad to see South Wales escaped the worst of it - next up snow!!!!
Glad to see South Wales escaped the worst of it - next up snow!!!!
gracief wrote…
A48 at the Rock and Fountain Penhow is flooded as usual. Passable down the one side only.
No surprises there!
Little bit of rain and flooding, a few upturned trees...hardly the "great storm" they predicted!
gracief wrote…
A48 at the Rock and Fountain Penhow is flooded as usual. Passable down the one side only.
No surprises there!
Little bit of rain and flooding, a few upturned trees...hardly the "great storm" they predicted!
storm? really? must of missed that then.
storm? really? must of missed that then.
Sunshine in Caerleon...ducks a quackin on the river...our AM snoring...
Bring it on we can take it...
Sunshine in Caerleon...ducks a quackin on the river...our AM snoring...
Bring it on we can take it...
onitlikesonic wrote…
storm? really? must of missed that then.
Must HAVE missed it -- luckily for you. Others have not been so lucky with fatalities and loss of property and livelihood.
onitlikesonic wrote…
storm? really? must of missed that then.
Must HAVE missed it -- luckily for you. Others have not been so lucky with fatalities and loss of property and livelihood.
Why are we complaining that it didn't hit us so hard exactly! Result I say
Why are we complaining that it didn't hit us so hard exactly! Result I say
Was waiting for serious damage, but I had more wind in me from my Sunday dinner,think the weather people covering themselves after there 1987 forecast failure !!!!
Was waiting for serious damage, but I had more wind in me from my Sunday dinner,think the weather people covering themselves after there 1987 forecast failure !!!!
The forecast and coverage seemed totally out of place mainly. we saw people swimming in the sea, the BBC parked on Brighton beach for hours on end, there have been many worse storms than this, including the one of 1913 where we had 130 mph winds, miners were still not paid if they didn't turn up ! Have we all gone soft or something ? Rain you get wet, its hardly a revelation. The media seemed totally loving the whole thing...
WARNING,WARNING WARNING.. rain is wet, winds blow, it has never happened in a lifetime of a mayfly etc...
The forecast and coverage seemed totally out of place mainly. we saw people swimming in the sea, the BBC parked on Brighton beach for hours on end, there have been many worse storms than this, including the one of 1913 where we had 130 mph winds, miners were still not paid if they didn't turn up ! Have we all gone soft or something ? Rain you get wet, its hardly a revelation. The media seemed totally loving the whole thing...
WARNING,WARNING WARNING.. rain is wet, winds blow, it has never happened in a lifetime of a mayfly etc...