POLICE will renew their search for missing Newbridge man Kyle Vaughan next month - almost 11 months after his disappearance, Gwent’s new head of CID has told the Argus.

Teams will carry out two weeks of searching in a number of areas in mid November for Kyle Vaughan, 24, who went missing on December 30 last year and whose disappearance led to a murder inquiry being launched.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with his disappearance – four of them on suspicion of murder – and all remain on police bail, but Mr Vaughan, known to friends as ‘Jabbers’, has never been found.

But speaking to the Argus, Detective Chief Superintendent Pete Jones, who has just taken up the role of head of CID but remains senior investigating officer in the Kyle Vaughan case, said the dedication to finding Mr Vaughan remains the same.

He said: “We remain committed to finding him. I met with his parents recently and keep in touch with them regularly.

“We will be searching some new areas and going back over areas next month using search teams. Mr Vaughan’s mum and dad are aware of this.”

He said the renewed searches are intelligence-led and come as part of the continuing case. Police have been advised that there are a few more areas to search, all of which are in Gwent.

The head of CID also made a further appeal for information from the public in relation to the case urging anyone with any information to come forward.

The search for Mr Vaughan began when his silver Peugeot 306 was found on the day he disappeared on the A467 between Risca and Crosskeys after a suspected collision.

Specialist search officers combed the area around Newbridge at the time using search dogs but failed to find the former Cwmcarn High School pupil.

This led to the murder inquiry being launched less than two weeks after his disappearance.

A team of detectives from the Gwent Police major incident team, dedicated neighbourhood policing officers and forensic experts were all involved in investigating the circumstances surrounding the 24-year-old’s disappearance.

Search officers were deployed and detailed searches of several areas were carried out with the police helicopter and dog section also being used.

Meanwhile, family and friends organised searches, set up a Facebook page which had more than 17,000 members, a poster campaign and leaflet drop and, in March, organised a walk in Newbridge to highlight the search.

Independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers also put up a reward of up to £5,000 in June for anyone who could provide information which led to the arrest and conviction of the person/s responsible for the suspected murder of Mr Vaughan.

But despite this, no trace of Mr Vaughan has ever been found. His parents Mary and Alan Vaughan have spoken to the Argus on a number of occasions about their “hell” of not knowing what has happened.

A family statement, released back in July, said: “Every day is the same, living in limbo, waiting for that vital phone call, day in, day out.”

Anyone with any information on Mr Vaughan’s disappearance is urged to call Gwent police on 101 or Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.