OLIVIA Robinson loves Peppa Pig, playing on her trampoline and singing Old McDonald, just like any other four year old.

The bright girl from Crosskeys wants to be able to join in with any game being played around her, but her mobility is limited due to cerebral palsy.

Now her parents Dan and Beth Robinson are trying to raise £60,000 for an operation which may be able to help Olivia walk, inspired by the story of Maisie Cooper, a toddler who lives just a few minutes away and whose parents have raised enough money for her to have the same operation.

Olivia was born prematurely at 29 weeks, weighing just 3lb 7oz and spending the first five weeks of her life in the neo-natal ward at the Royal Gwent Hospital.

At just one week old, she was diagnosed with petri-ventricular leukomalacia and was given a diagnosis of cerebral palsy at about 18 months. This means she has increased tightness in her muscles, limiting mobility although mentally she has no difficulties.

She cannot crawl or walk unaided, and has to wear ankle braces each day to keep her feet at the correct angle.

Mum Beth said: “Olivia receives therapy from the NHS but it's nowhere near enough in order for her to meet milestones such as sitting, crawling and walking which so many of us take for granted.”

She has private therapy in Oxford at the Footsteps centre but this is expensive at £6,000, not including travel.

They are now placing their hopes in an operation on the spine called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), a surgery which was pioneered in America which removes some of the muscle tightness.

She is being assessed for possibly having the operation in Bristol, but have been refused NHS funding for an initial assessment.

Beth said: “Currently no child in Wales has been granted funding for the actual operation, which with aftercare costs is in the region of £40,000. If unsuccessful for the operation at Bristol, we will then look into the possibility of having the procedure carried out in St Louis, Missouri, which will cost £60,000.”

A charity night is planned for November 8 at Newbridge Rugby Club. Tickets cost £6 and all proceeds will be donated to Olivia's fund.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/footsteps-for-liv.