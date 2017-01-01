A SUNBED operator in Blackwood has been fined more than £5,000 for failing to give proper advice and supervision to its customers.

Cashino Gaming Ltd on the town's High Street pleaded guilty to five offences under the Sunbeds Act 2010 at Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, October 18, and was fined £5,400 for the safety breaches. It followed an investigation by Caerphilly council’s Environmental Health Service.

The court was told Environmental Health Officers ran an intelligence-led test purchase operation at Cashino Gaming on November 29 last year. A volunteer wearing a hidden camera purchased a six-minute sunbed session at the premises, but sufficient checks were not made by staff to ensure the user’s safety.

The offences included failing to make protective eyewear available or checking to see if the user had protective and secure eye protection with them, failure to assist the person to assess their skin type, and failure to provide guidance on the use of sunbeds.

Cashino Gaming also pleaded guilty to failure to advise the user on the safe operation of the sunbed and failure to ensure the provision and use of protective eyewear.

Magistrates ordered that Cashino Gaming pay a total of £6,920 in fines, costs and a victim surcharge.

Cllr David Poole, Caerphilly council’s cabinet member for Community and Leisure Services, said: “It is paramount that the public is protected from traders who breach safety regulations, and our Environmental Health enforcement teams are committed to tackling those who flout the law.

“The seriousness of this offence has been reflected by the fine imposed by the court, and should act as a warning to other traders who put the wellbeing of their customers in jeopardy.”

To report an issue to the Environmental Health team, call 01495 235061 or visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk.