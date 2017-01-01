THE first minister of Wales has launched the nation's commemoration of the First World War and announced £850,000 to support events in schools.

Carwyn Jones yesterday said he wants the commemoration to be inclusive, with national events and exhibitions accompanies by activities in the community.

Every secondary school will also receive £1,000 to develop projects to commemorate the war and to encourage debate and discussion.

Mr Jones said: “The centenary of the start of the war in 1914 marks an important opportunity for us to remember all those who took part in the First World War and the transformational impact of the conflict in shaping modern Wales.

"There will be very few people in Wales whose lives have not been affected by the First World War’s enduring legacy, whether they are aware of it or not. That’s why we want education and community events to play a central role."

For more information visit: http://walesremembers.org/