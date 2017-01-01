A Risca grandfather was sentenced to unpaid work after he was caught with almost £9,000 of stolen mountain bikes.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Carl Webb, 45, of Tanybryn, had financial problems and was struggling to pay his mortgage.

Webb attempted to sell the stolen mountain bikes on eBay, under the username webb321.

He was sentenced for the crime in the same week as the anniversary of his grandchild's death from a genetic kidney condition.

On October 8 last year thieves stole mountain bikes totalling £27,000 from a garage in Monmouthshire belonging to Jonathan Everett.

Some of the bikes were traced as being sold on eBay by Webb. He was arrested and police searched his property.

They found an Anthem X W bike worth £2,000, an Orange mountain bike worth £3,000 and an X-Fusion Vector worth £500. They also found a Lapierre Froggy bike worth £3,199 which had been stolen from a Cyncoed garage belonging to Jonathon Richards. Webb said he bought the bike as a 'cheapie'.

Christopher Rees, prosecuting, said: "When he was interviewed he said he was the sort of person who was always looking for a bargain.

"[Webb said] four days after the burglary he had been parked up in a lay-by near to Cwmcarn mountain bike track early in the morning. A van pulled up and the occupants offered to sell him some mountain bikes which he then purchased. He didn't ask for a receipt or other details."

Andrew Taylor, for Webb, said: "He's not only a father, but he's a grandfather. The family this week has sadly had to reflect on the death of a grandchild who died at eight from a genetic kidney condition and so this week has been doubly difficult, both for Mr Webb and his immediate family."

He pleaded guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods between October 7 and October 17 last year.

Recorder Eleri Rees said: "It's a great shame, given that since 1986 until now you managed to keep out of trouble.

"The reality is here we have high value goods, obviously being targeted by burglars, but of course the reason why burglars bother to carry out such offences is they know there are those out there who are prepared to accept stolen goods."

Webb was given 200 hours unpaid work and 22 weeks imprisonment for each count to run concurrently, suspended for twelve months. He was also ordered to pay £1,200 costs.