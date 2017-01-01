A CONFIRMATION hearing to decide on the new Gwent police chief constable will take place this Friday.

Jeff Farrar is the current temporary chief constable and following an interview process last month, he is the ‘proposed candidate’ to take up the permanent role.

But police and crime commissioner, Ian Johnston is not able to formally appoint the proposed candidate until the police and crime panel have held the confirmation hearing.

A report states Mr Farrar was the only candidate for the role which is a four-year period appointment with a salary of £133, 068 per annum.

Mr Farrar moved from South Wales police to join Gwent police in 2009 taking up the role of assistant chief constable.

He was then promoted to deputy chief constable in April 2011. Since July 2013 he has been carrying out the role of temporary chief constable.

Speaking last month when Mr Farrar was nominated as the proposed candidate, Mr Johnston said: “ During the time I have worked with Jeff Farrar he has proved himself to be a highly competent and effective officer, the kind of leader Gwent Police needs at this time.

Mr Farrar said: “I am honoured to have been chosen as the proposed candidate for the role of chief constable, and look forward to the opportunity to address the members of the police and crime panel.”

The hearing will take place at Penallta House, Ystrad Mynach.