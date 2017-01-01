DRIVERS appeared in court charged accused in connection with a so called "crash for cash" scam are alleged to have cost the motor industry hundreds of thousands of pounds.

A total of 86 people have been charged over the alleged scam.

They face allegations of conspiracy in relation to a fraud said to have centered around Blackwood.

The cost to insurance companies is alleged to have been in the region of £800,000.

A total of 28 defendants appeared at Newport Crown Court yesterday (November 5).

Another 28 defendants were granted bail on Monday and the remaining defendants are to appear at Newport Crown Court today (November 6).

No pleas were entered yesterday and Judge Daniel Williams granted 27 defendants unconditional bail.

One 25 year old man, of no fixed abode, who is charged with conspiracy to defraud, was remanded in custody.

The defendants in court yesterday are to appear in court again for a plea and case management hearing in the week beginning on April 14 next year.