FOUR young walkers have raised over £1,000 for charity by completing a 100-mile walk.

Connor Malone, Jack Lish, Ben Jones and Adam Jones, all 17, walked from Risca to Aberystwyth last week for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Connor said: “It was good. We did everything on time but it was really intense – it was definitely the most physically demanding thing I’ve ever done.

“Now we just can’t wait to give the cheque to Macmillan.”

The group decided to raise money for Macmillan because Connor’s great-grandfather died of cancer about a year ago and Adam’s grandmother also died from the disease.

The boys stopped in Abergavenny, Builth Wells and Llangurig on their trip, which lasted for four days last week.

Connor said the second day was “really tough”. The weather deteriorated and he found it a struggle to walk when a hip problem started to trouble him.

On the fourth day they set off at 6am to reach Aberystwyth by mid-afternoon. They had an early lunch at 8.50am from a burger van and after they had reached their destination, they had a bumper meal at Wetherspoons.

Connor works as a young person’s childcare support worker for Barnardo’s. Jack, Ben and Adam are in the sixth form at Cwmcarn High School.

And Connor said they have spoken about doing more walks for charity. The group has mooted a possible walk from Land's End to John o' Groats or perhaps a cycle ride.

They came up with the idea to do a charity walk in July and decided on their route in August.

To donate to their fundraising effort visit www.justgiving.com/aberystwyth100.