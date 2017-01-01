AN 82-YEAR-OLD Blackwood man has been reported missing.

Derek Pontin was last seen on Bridge Street, Blackwood, between 3.30pm and 4pm yesterday by a family friend.

Officers are appealing for information to help locate Mr Pontin, who is described as being white, five ft eight ins tall, and of slim build. He is bald and was last seen wearing a trilby hat, a khaki coloured coat and carrying a rucksack.

He is very interested in nature and is known to walk and roam in the countryside around the Blackwood area. Officers are concerned about Mr Pontin’s welfare due to his age and the current cold and wet weather conditions.

Anyone who has seen Mr Pontin or has any information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 quoting log 379 7/11/13.