ISLWYN'S MP tired the knot at a church in Abergavenny today.

Seventy guests watched as MP Chris Evans, kissed his bride Julia Ockenden, a former head of public affairs at the BBC, by a huge Christmas tree at Our Lady & St Michael’s..

Guests said it was a “wonderful”, “fabulous” service with a Christmas theme, as they left the church for celebrations at the Angel Hotel in town.

Mr Evans, 37, said: “It’s been hectic and exciting. I am really delighted to be married.

“It’s been lovely and I’m pleased everybody turned up. I’m just looking forward to married life.”

Dad-of-five Roy Ockenden, 70, who gave Julia away to Chris, said: “It’s something special.”

His wife Jo said: “It was a wonderful service. Julia and Chris were delighted.”

Father Richard Simons added: “It has been a lovely, lovely occasion. I am so happy for the bride and groom.”

The pair are celebrating by going on a skiing holiday in Switzerland.