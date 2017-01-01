PEOPLE across Gwent came out today for a walk in support of the family of a missing Newbridge man to mark the anniversary of his disappearance.

Kyle Vaughan, 24, went missing on December 30 last year when his silver Peugeot 306 was found on the A467 between Risca and Cross Keys after a suspected collision.

Kyle's family held a walk which started at Rodney Parade in Newport to raise awareness and encourage new information to be brought forward.

More than 50 people were in attendance all wearing red T-shirts to show support for the family.

Mary Vaughan, Kyle's mum, said: "I'm quite surprised at how many people have turned up. Lots of Kyle's friends are here.

"I want to thank everybody for showing their support over the last year. We want to know what happened now more than ever as I have cancer. We just want someone to tell us where Kyle is."

The walk began with more than 80 balloons being let off at the rugby ground and then the walkers went through Market Street to the old bus station.

The event was to raise money for the Severn Area Rescue Association who gave more than 150 man hours to the rescue search.

Richard Dainty, group swift water rescue manager for SARA, said: "I was involved in the search in the river Ebbw. We came down to support the family as much as we can. We are the chosen charity which is greatly received and the money will be invested in Gwent and put back into Newport with a new boat."

The Vaughan family and friends have raised £676 in donations for the rescue team so far.

Alan Vaughan, Kyle's father, said: "They've been so supportive and kept looking for our son. The support from people is just unreal. It puts it in perspective -the show of support for our son. Now we need information to find my son."

All the walkers have already donated a £1 towards SARA.

Katie Hall, 35, from Blackwood, said: "I don't know the family myself but I know of them, I just came down today to show a local family my support and to try and keep the awareness."

Daniel Jenkins, 25, said: " I was Kyle's friend and worked with him. It's a year on but its still fresh."

Anyone with any information is urged to call Gwent Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. If you would like to donate, visit jusgiving.com/kylevaughan, or text KJVN88 £1 to 70070.