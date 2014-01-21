PUBLIC toilet closures and replacing a leisure centre cafe with a "high quality" vending machine were cuts approved by a scrutiny committee.
The Caerphilly council committee met on Monday to discuss cuts to the authority's services and facilities as the council has to make savings of £14.53m in 2014/15 as a result of the UK Government’s austerity measures.
Further additional savings of £6.54m need to be made for 2015/16 and £7.06m for 2016/17, amounting to £28.13m over the next three years.
As part of the savings, members of the authority’s regeneration and environment scrutiny committee passed on a decision to close three public toilets, in Nelson, Newbridge and Fleur de Lys, saving £24,000.
The committee was also told that a petition had been signed by 190 residents opposing to the potential closure of Caerphilly Leisure Centre’s cafe, but members voted in favour of closing the cafeteria making a saving of £47,000 over two years, to be replaced by a “high-quality” vending machine.
The decisions will now be passed onto the cabinet.
A decision to introduce charges for garden waste collection with a projected saving of £80,000 was withdrawn by members.
The future of Aber Valley Splash Pad in Senghenydd Park, which faced a cutback of £6,000, is to be reviewed again after it was decided it would not be presented to the cabinet at this time.
Cllr John Taylor said claims the Splash Pad was installed against officers’ recommendations in 2006 were “totally misleading” and that relevant council meetings would show this.
He added: “We realise that the council has to save money but this would be a spiteful and mean cut targeted at the toddlers of the Aber Valley.
“They could make more of an annual saving if they cut the number of councillors in the council cabinet. Half the councils in Wales have fewer councillors in the cabinet than CCBC.”
It was also decided at a special meeting prior to the scrutiny committee that the council’s acting chief would remain in his post for a further six months.
A report presented to the cabinet recommended Stuart Rosser’s contract should be extended because of the “complexity” surrounding an investigation into two of the council’s top officers.
It added: “The previous 12 months have been a period of considerable turmoil for the authority and the ability to employ an experienced interim chief executive to provide leadership to the council has been invaluable.”
Mr Rosser took over as the authority’s interim chief executive on a six-month contract in July last year, following the suspension of Anthony O'Sullivan who was arrested on suspicion of fraud and misconduct in public office after huge pay rises were awarded to 21 senior officials at the authority.
Council leader Harry Andrews said Mr Rosser had done an “absolutely outstanding job” since taking up the post.
The decision to extend Mr Rosser’s contract will be subject a review by the council prior to the expiry of the six month period at its scheduled meeting of the July 22, if the interim arrangements are still in place at this date.
Comments
Less parties and buffets for the so called elite in the council will save money. Removing pay rises that were unlawful to start with especially to those who got high paid jobs through relations without having the qualifications is another. Closing toilets is going against advice of assembly and health organisations http://www.bbc.co.uk
/news/uk-wales-17237
717. http://www.bbc.co.uk
/news/uk-wales-polit
ics-16638078. Perhaps the assembly need to make councils legally bound to provide them.
Less parties and buffets for the so called elite in the council will save money. Removing pay rises that were unlawful to start with especially to those who got high paid jobs through relations without having the qualifications is another. Closing toilets is going against advice of assembly and health organisations http://www.bbc.co.uk
/news/uk-wales-17237
717. http://www.bbc.co.uk
/news/uk-wales-polit
ics-16638078. Perhaps the assembly need to make councils legally bound to provide them.
Spend less money in bargoed like building a cinema which a cinema group should have built themselves and then save our toilets. Newbridge had no facilities in the regenerstion except new pavements which are already plastered in chewing gum, businesses went to the wall and now they want to close the toilets. The only councillor that ever goes around the village is kath baker you never see the other two.
Spend less money in bargoed like building a cinema which a cinema group should have built themselves and then save our toilets. Newbridge had no facilities in the regenerstion except new pavements which are already plastered in chewing gum, businesses went to the wall and now they want to close the toilets. The only councillor that ever goes around the village is kath baker you never see the other two.
Come on Newbridge Councillors represent your village! The decision to close the toilet facilities in the town is ridiculous, it is a complete disregard of public health. The Cerphilly Council could have saved at least £24,000 by reducing the allowances of the Councillors. As Gingwertom has says the Council should not have used our money to build a cinema in Bargoed. A cinema chain would have done that if the suppoprt for a cinema was there. It is eveident they do not spend the money they have available wisely. The residents of Newbridge should call for the resignation of its three Councillors. Perhaps they will resign in protest at this decision. I wonder?
Come on Newbridge Councillors represent your village! The decision to close the toilet facilities in the town is ridiculous, it is a complete disregard of public health. The Cerphilly Council could have saved at least £24,000 by reducing the allowances of the Councillors. As Gingwertom has says the Council should not have used our money to build a cinema in Bargoed. A cinema chain would have done that if the suppoprt for a cinema was there. It is eveident they do not spend the money they have available wisely. The residents of Newbridge should call for the resignation of its three Councillors. Perhaps they will resign in protest at this decision. I wonder?
I did not post above comment but the content makes valid points.
This is heartbreaking to see one of our longest running businesses in newbridge has to close due to the loss of business (the regeneration where newbridge had new pavements only did not help). Closing public toilets will put more people off coming to newbridge:
http://www.paulfosha
uctions.com/document
s/catalogue_050.pdf (see lot 38)
I did not post above comment but the content makes valid points.
This is heartbreaking to see one of our longest running businesses in newbridge has to close due to the loss of business (the regeneration where newbridge had new pavements only did not help). Closing public toilets will put more people off coming to newbridge:
http://www.paulfosha
uctions.com/document
s/catalogue_050.pdf (see lot 38)
The above mentioned business will still be trying to run the rented shop in newbridge so please support them.
The above mentioned business will still be trying to run the rented shop in newbridge so please support them.
I posted the above comments which were attributed to Gingertom. I think it is diabolical that people in Newbridge will be without a toilet facility because the Coucil require to make savings. It is suggested that they cut down on the numerous free buffet meals they provide for themselves at the drop of a hat! Whilst walking around Newbridge town this morning the doing away with toilet facilities appeared to be the topic of conversation. People were incensed, they were convinced that their Councillors are not representing them as they should. Look out Councillors, if you don't resign your days are numbered. The next election is not far away!
I posted the above comments which were attributed to Gingertom. I think it is diabolical that people in Newbridge will be without a toilet facility because the Coucil require to make savings. It is suggested that they cut down on the numerous free buffet meals they provide for themselves at the drop of a hat! Whilst walking around Newbridge town this morning the doing away with toilet facilities appeared to be the topic of conversation. People were incensed, they were convinced that their Councillors are not representing them as they should. Look out Councillors, if you don't resign your days are numbered. The next election is not far away!