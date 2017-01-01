A GWENT archaeologist is leading a primary schools project to seek memories of the area.

Archaeologist Rebecca Eversley-Dawes, 27, of Rogerstone, has got on board with Crumlin High Level Primary School’s archaeology club to help trace memories of the Crumlin and Newbridge area as part of a Welsh Heritage Fund initiative to get young people involved in heritage.

The project called Crumlin; People’s Stories, aims to capture memories of life in the area.

Pupils are appealing to the public to donate photographs or to get in touch with their stories.

Mrs Eversley-Dawes said: “We are looking for memories of people’s lives in the area with the long term goal to set up a school museum so that people can come and see what they are doing.

“We are also thinking of creating a book made up of stories and photos.

“They don’t have to be particularly interesting- but people come up with some gems.”

Around 25 pupils in the club have already appealed to parents and grandparents for their memories and hope to gather more by the end of the first week in March.

“We are appealing to the public for memories such as war time memories; work life and a picture of home life,” Mrs Eversley-Dawes said.

The project is Welsh Heritage Fund Initiative, partly funded by the Welsh Assembly and will be judged by judges in May.

The school could receive grants of up to £3,000 which will go towards creating the museum and book.

The initiative aims to pick projects which will have use in the future.