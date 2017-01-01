A TELEVISION crew will finish filming near Blackwood this week after months of working on a housing estate.

S4C’s latest eight-part series ’35 Diwrnod’ (or ’35 Days’) is set entirely in a cul-de-sac of lavish houses in a suburban area of south Wales, which is actually based a stone’s throw away from the Bryn Meadows Golf, Hotel and Spa in Maesycwmmer..

The drama begins with the discovery of a young woman’s body at her home, and then backtracks 35 days to when the young woman moves into the house for the first time. It leads up to the mysterious death in a “who’s going to do it” rather than a “who dunnit” series of events.

Its producer hopes the series, which includes Broadchurch star Matthew Gravelle as one of the characters, will attract non-Welsh speakers in the same way BBC’s recent critically-acclaimed detective series Y Gwyll/Hinterland did when it was shown on S4C.

Paul Jones said: “There’s very little dialogue in the first episode so I hope that will entice viewers who wouldn’t normally watch Welsh dramas to keep on watching it as the story progresses. We’ve had plenty of people showing interest in watching this and I think that is largely down to the effect of Hinterland.”

Authors Siwan Jones and William Roberts only began writing the drama around this time last year and said it had been a whirlwind 12 months, with the first of eight one hour-long episodes set to air in March.

Gary Mayo, the owner of the nearby golf resort, and members of his family reside at the five-house cul-de-sac, and have welcomed the film crew to their homes since October last year.

Mr Jones said the show had almost been pulled because they struggled to find an appropriate location in time to start filming.

He added: “The people here have been great and we are very grateful to Mr Mayo, his family, and the other residents for allowing us to film inside and outside their homes for months.”

’35 Diwrnod’ will be shown on Sunday, March 23, at 9pm on S4C.