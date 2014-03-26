POP star Justin Bieber's shoe might help transform the future of a baby who needs life-changing surgery.

After looking for ways to help the daughter of a family friend, Ayla-Mae Hemms, who suffers from severe cerebral palsy, full time mum Khloe Waite, 28, from New Inn, was struck with inspiration when her children returned home from a Justin Bieber concert with his shoe.

Ayla-Mae Hemms, aged 18 months, from Oakdale, is profoundly deaf and suffers spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Her family need to raise £100,000 to undergo selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery to help her become more independent and have the chance to walk unaided.

Now Mrs Waite hopes that the money raised from the auction of the shoe on Ebay this week will go a long way to helping raise the funds.

"When I said if there was anything we could do to help Ayla-Mae they kids said what about Justin Beiber's shoe,” Mrs Waite said of the inspiration behind the auction.

“Our target from the auction would be £1,000, we would be really happy with that.

“All the money would go towards the Ayla-Mae Three Steps Forward Charity.”

Mrs Waite’s two children Ralphie, nine, and Beau, seven, won the shoe in a raffle while they waited in line to meet the star during the VIP meet and greet part of his concert at Birmingham NIA on March 27 last year.

The Croesyceiliog Primary School pupils attended the concert of the Canadian pop star with their grandmother and were delighted when they were given the opportunity to meet with the star backstage.

“My children went to a Justin Bieber concert in Birmingham last year and when they were there my mum took them to a meet and greet package where they were at the concert at 4pm to have their photo taken with him before the show,” Mrs Waite said.

“They had to stand in line with about 100 people while they waited and to keep them entertained Justin’s team got them involved in games and a raffle which is how they won the shoe.

“The second shoe in the pair was won at a different concert a few nights before.”

Along with the shoe the family came home with a signed record from the singer, a gift bag, 'Beliebers' scarf, concert lanyard and the tickets to the event all which will be included in the auction along with the shoe this week.

“I think one of the saddest things about her condition is that her hands are constantly clenched meaning that she will never be able to touch her face,” she added.

Mrs Waite said that she was aware that the family were looking for items to auction off at the black tie event in the summer and hoped that her separate auction would also go a long way to helping Ayla-Mae.

To donate visit http://www.gofundme.com/5fm48g

To place a bid visit http://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/301134717633

the Ebay user ID is klo2klo.