A SIXTEEN-year-old boy has been charged with two offences of wounding, breaching an anti social behaviour order and assaulting police after an incident in Blackwood which has left a man fighting for life and another man seriously hurt.

Gwent Police are investigating the incident which took place in Bryn Road and Apollo Way at 11:15pm on Friday.

The 16-year-old local boy was today charged by police and is due before Newport Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

The two injured men, both from the Blackwood area, remain in hospital. One, a 29-year-old, is in a critical condition at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, the other, a 44-year-old, is in a serious condition at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport. Both men sustained knife wounds during the incident.

Any witnesses to the incident, which may have started earlier in the evening around the Stone House pub, are asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting log 507 01/08/14.