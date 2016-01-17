FIREFIGHTERS were called after a car crashed off the road at Rock Villas, Blackwood, at 3.35am this morning.
The driver was unhurt and the team from Aberbargoed ensured the area was safe before leaving.
Hmmm... 3:35am: I wonder if alcohol was involved at all?
