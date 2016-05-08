A YOUNG man was safely brought down from the roof of the Cefn Fforest Leisure Centre by an Aberbargoed fire crew on Saturday afternoon.
The crew arrived on the scene at just after 3.50pm, and used ladders to bring the man to safety from the complex on Waun Borfa Road.
Comments
Isn't it about time you started to show us pictures Of the incident or the place where it happened not some street full of houses. We would like to see a picture of the leisure centre not someone's house.
And you wonder why no one buys the argus that's one of the reasons Mr Editor.
Sort it out get your reporters out their with a camera or start to offer people money for their pictures of the actual scene.
Last edited: 8:32pm Sun 8 May 16
In fairness if you have a magnifying glass, the leisure centre is in the picture, behind the trees
But how many people would now that. Only people who lived in the area. What about the rest of the people in Wales or England for that matter who are unable to buy the Argus.
For a few line story that would be rather an expensive way to do it, Sport. This way they get the report from the fire brigade and just have to use Google streetmap. Costs? Down.
So what you are saying is that they would be wasting their money by paying someone to take a picture or by employing someone to write the story and get all the facts. How do they know that person might have been suicidal or even on drugs or maybe drunk.
Last edited: 12:13pm Mon 9 May 16
Leave the idiot up there I say
charge the buffoon the full cost of rescue.
Yet another SWA non news item,possibly fed to them by the Fire Service. What was he doing up there and who is going to pay for the Fire Service call out.
"I was looking for lead guv, honest"
why not climb down the way he got up, must be a valley boy
Don't you have to say 'image courtesy of google'???? Or your in cthe realms of copyright law?
***** Other streetviews are available...........
