UPDATE: 9.31pm Delays are down to just a quarter of an hour after the train fire at Caerphilly station earlier this afternoon. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed but speculation is of an electrical fault.

#Caerphilly Trains are now able to run between Heath High Level and Rhymney but may be delayed by up to 15 minutes. https://t.co/VAxZCc9hXK — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) October 4, 2016

Update Caerphilly: Temperature of the train now falling and Network Rail preparing to move the carriage to siding — Jennie Griffiths (@GriffithsJECtrl) October 4, 2016

UPDATE: 7.34pm

Delays for commuters will be continuing until around 9pm this evening after the train fire earlier at Caerphilly Station.

⚠️ Service Update ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/c29W3CLBQD — Arriva Trains Wales (@ArrivaTW) October 4, 2016

Update Caerphilly: Fire appears to be out however crews remain on site monitoring temperatures with thermal cameras for safety — Jennie Griffiths (@GriffithsJECtrl) October 4, 2016

Been told a train has caught fire in Caerphilly. All trains heading towards Rhymney/Bargoed have been cancelled. Queen Street is packed pic.twitter.com/sKFv7zd3dg — Phil Dewey (@PhilDewey) October 4, 2016

Fire engines from Caerphilly Whitchurch Pontypridd and Central and Foam and water bowsers from Whitchurch+Pontypridd at scene.... — Jennie Griffiths (@GriffithsJECtrl) October 4, 2016

UPDATE: 6.06pm

A TRAIN carriage has caught fire at Caerphilly railway station.

National Rail have confirmed delays are now expected between Heath High Level and Rhymney until around 8pm this evening.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a called at 5.26pm this evening.

Four crews are currently in attendance using specialist equipment from Caerphilly, Whitchurch, Pontypridd and Cardiff Central.

It is not yet known what led to the carriage setting alight.