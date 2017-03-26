BLACKWOOD’S Into the Ark have made it to the final of The Voice 2017.

The pair, mentored by Welsh musical icon Sir Tom Jones, were the last act to be announced as finalists, joining Jennifer Hudson’s Jamie Miller and Mo Adeniran and will.i.am’s Michelle John in next week’s final.

Consisting of 20-year-old singer Taylor Jones and 25-year-old singer and guitarist Dane Lloyd, the duo are one round away from winning a record deal with Polydor Records.

Singing Ray LaMontagne’s ‘Let It Be Me’, the pair wowed the judges and secured their place in the final through the public vote.

“I’m so happy that we got to sing that song on this show because it’s a song that we really truly love,” said Mr Jones after their performance.

Mentor Sir Tom said: “Well first of all I am so proud of you. Again you listened and you worked hard and you worked together.

“On that song, you got even closer with your harmony – it was just fantastic.

“For me, the potential that you have – I mean that’s why I feel that you have to go forward because you have so much potential.

“You can sing so many songs and I’ve heard songs that you’ve written and you sing together and it’s incredible,” said the 76-year-old singer, originally from Treforest.

“You have got so much soul. It feels like it just takes you over,” said Ms Hudson, Sir Tom’s fellow judge.

“If y’all win, I wouldn’t be mad either.

“Talent is talent, a star is a star and you guys are stars.”

Mr Rossdale – the only judge without an act in the final – added: “What Tom has done with you is stripped away to be a singer, to be an artist is to strip away things and to reveal yourselves.

“The way you have a brotherly connection between you, and I think of the Everly Brothers, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel – without each other, they don’t work.”

Endorsing his pair, Sir Tom confirmed that it was the potential he saw in Into the Ark that would propel them into the final.

“Into the Ark – I’m so proud of them,” said the Welsh singer.

“They have so much potential as recording artists and that is what we are looking for. We are looking for somebody, or as this is a duo, to go forward.

“To have a recording career and I think these fellas are unique – they have a unique sound – and I think they can go as far as possible.”

Before their performance, the group believed they were lucky to have reached the semi-finals, where their mentor saved them.

“I was just like ‘save us, save us’. And then he saved us,” said Mr Jones.

Bandmate Mr Lloyd added: “Standing next to Emma, I was too scared to look at Tom.”

The group, who have moved to London since appeared on the show, have managed to maintain their close relationship as the series as progressed.

“There’s no other person that I could do this with,” said Mr Lloyd.

“If it was wasn’t for Dane, I wouldn’t be doing any of this – it wouldn’t even be music related. It wouldn’t, it really wouldn’t. You’re a lifesaver man,” said Mr Jones.

“We definitely pick each other up and talk sense into each other.

“The record deal is so close – that is the dream for us.”

The final of The Voice will take place across next week, with a show on at 8.30pm on Saturday, April 1 before the champion is crowned on Sunday, April 2 at 7pm.