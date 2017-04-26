GWENT Police have launched an appeal after a dog was reported missing from her home in Fleur-de-Lys.

Daisy, a white Bichon Frise, went missing at around 4.20pm on Saturday, April 22.

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: “She isn’t wearing a collar but she is microchipped.

“She is a white Bichon Frise, with dark tear stains around her eyes and mouth.

“She also has a scar on her stomach from a previous operation and a scar on her neck, although this is covered in fur.

“She is a friendly dog although can be quite shy around new people so may appear nervous. Her owner is very worried.”

Anyone with information into the dog’s disappearance should call 101, quoting log reference 451 22/04/17.