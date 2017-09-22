GWENT Police are appealing for information following the theft of a purse belonging to a 25-year-old woman in Blackwood.

The purse contained a number of items that have huge sentimental value to the owner.

The theft took place at approximately 12.50pm on Monday, September 18 in the B&M Bargains store on Cliff Road.

Officers would like to speak to the woman shown in the CCTV images as we believe she may be able to assist us in our inquiry.

Anyone with information about the identity of this woman should call the police on 101 quoting log 292 18/09/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.