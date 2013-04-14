A TRADER who was fined for selling rotten onions and potatoes said it was "no big deal" and his family eats the produce themselves, a court heard.

Michael Kakia, 67, who had previously been fined for selling rotten bananas at Nelson appeared at Caerphilly Magistrates' Court, where he admitted three charges relating to him trading at the Full Moon Industrial Estate, Cross Keys.

Prosecutor Susan Ead said that Kakia of Gordon Close, Blackwood, spent 15 years running fruit and veg shops in Cardiff and Newbridge, but for the last seven years has run a mobile van. This has traded in Cross Keys, Nelson and outside B&Q in Caerphilly.

When interviewed by trading standards officers, Ms Ead said: "He told them it's no big deal selling rotten veg. The man who bought it had two eyes".

She added that Kakia now saw his business as a hobby and made up to £90 for five hours work on the weekend.

The court heard a test purchase of potatoes and onions was made from Kakia for £2 last September. But, after the items were analysed, they were found to be near or at the end of their shelf life.

Defence solicitor, Damian Jones said: "He ate it himself, as well as his wife and family, and wouldn't sell it if it was rotten. The business was a hobby, but he has now realised it isn't the business for him."

Kakia admitted trading without a license on September 23 and 29, 2012, and selling potatoes and onions that were not of the quality demanded.

He was ordered to pay £130 for not having a license, £200 for the standard of the food, £15 victim surcharge and £413.35 costs.