A TRADER who was fined for selling rotten onions and potatoes said it was "no big deal" and his family eats the produce themselves, a court heard.
Michael Kakia, 67, who had previously been fined for selling rotten bananas at Nelson appeared at Caerphilly Magistrates' Court, where he admitted three charges relating to him trading at the Full Moon Industrial Estate, Cross Keys.
Prosecutor Susan Ead said that Kakia of Gordon Close, Blackwood, spent 15 years running fruit and veg shops in Cardiff and Newbridge, but for the last seven years has run a mobile van. This has traded in Cross Keys, Nelson and outside B&Q in Caerphilly.
When interviewed by trading standards officers, Ms Ead said: "He told them it's no big deal selling rotten veg. The man who bought it had two eyes".
She added that Kakia now saw his business as a hobby and made up to £90 for five hours work on the weekend.
The court heard a test purchase of potatoes and onions was made from Kakia for £2 last September. But, after the items were analysed, they were found to be near or at the end of their shelf life.
Defence solicitor, Damian Jones said: "He ate it himself, as well as his wife and family, and wouldn't sell it if it was rotten. The business was a hobby, but he has now realised it isn't the business for him."
Kakia admitted trading without a license on September 23 and 29, 2012, and selling potatoes and onions that were not of the quality demanded.
He was ordered to pay £130 for not having a license, £200 for the standard of the food, £15 victim surcharge and £413.35 costs.
Comments
Not even tough banana.
Not even tough banana.
What beats me,is who the hell BUYS rotted food ?
What beats me,is who the hell BUYS rotted food ?
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
Mervyn James wrote…
What beats me,is who the hell BUYS rotted food ?
Merv, same people who buy new clothes rather than wash them I expect?
Mervyn James wrote…
What beats me,is who the hell BUYS rotted food ?
Merv, same people who buy new clothes rather than wash them I expect?
KarmaSuitsYa wrote…
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
You, Sir, are an uneducated buffoon
KarmaSuitsYa wrote…
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
You, Sir, are an uneducated buffoon
Quit your JibbaJabba! wrote…
KarmaSuitsYa wrote…
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
Oh really?
Quit your JibbaJabba! wrote…
KarmaSuitsYa wrote…
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
Oh really?
They really threw the book at him for selling produce "near the end of shelf life". I fear that it may be the influence of other traders who felt threatened by this kerbside seller and had him "dealt with". I shouldn't think Mr Kakia has the fight left to continue what he calls a hobby as, if not this issue, they'll find something else.
They really threw the book at him for selling produce "near the end of shelf life". I fear that it may be the influence of other traders who felt threatened by this kerbside seller and had him "dealt with". I shouldn't think Mr Kakia has the fight left to continue what he calls a hobby as, if not this issue, they'll find something else.
Seems trading standards are getting it
together ,NOW if the courts support them
there will be less counterfeit grub, people will be able to buy a lamb Kebab knowing it will be lamb a beef burger knowing it to be beef .Foreigners entering our country
selling food for a living should not be allowed to bring their standards to our market place,there are to many Kakia's
doing just that .
Seems trading standards are getting it
together ,NOW if the courts support them
there will be less counterfeit grub, people will be able to buy a lamb Kebab knowing it will be lamb a beef burger knowing it to be beef .Foreigners entering our country
selling food for a living should not be allowed to bring their standards to our market place,there are to many Kakia's
doing just that .
KarmaSuitsYa wrote…
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
Well said,
Only recently did I complain to Asda management for just this.
They say oh when we spot it, we list it as such, and reduce the price...... YES when they SPOT IT....
I have had to give them Mouldy Bread, Cheese, off their own shelves... they "missed" , on purpose I suspect, hoping people buy it, take it home and then its too late, would cost too much to go back and ask for replacement.
I could list a load of dodgy items I have come across, but have already made Asda H.O aware and am awaiting to see the "changes on the shelves" they have promised, im still waiting 3 weeks later.
I have to say Asda is the worse for it in my experience....suppos
e we shouldnt expect much less from an American Owned Company.
Seldom see much done to these BIG companies though do we, seems Money Talks......easier to target the little man, trying to earn a few bob, albeit by selling iffy food, like someone else said, if you can clearly see its past its best, do not buy it.
And I doubt Asda are alone in this, all large supermarkets simply stock it high and sell sell sell... no more care like the old fashioned shops, greengrocers, butchers, corner shops... they cared what they sold you, as you would be repeat customers, Big Supermarkets answer is, if you do not like it, shop elsewhere.
KarmaSuitsYa wrote…
Great, I shall look forward to reading about the court cases of most Supermarkets then. ASDA especially, in my experience, are buggers for putting food on their shelves that although not past its sell by date, (though it's always close), is nonetheless rotten when you get it home. (Most of the time it's 'hidden' on the underside of the product in its packaging - happened too many times for me to believe it isn't policy. I don't shop at ASDA anymore - even though it's the closest supermarket).
Well said,
Only recently did I complain to Asda management for just this.
They say oh when we spot it, we list it as such, and reduce the price...... YES when they SPOT IT....
I have had to give them Mouldy Bread, Cheese, off their own shelves... they "missed" , on purpose I suspect, hoping people buy it, take it home and then its too late, would cost too much to go back and ask for replacement.
I could list a load of dodgy items I have come across, but have already made Asda H.O aware and am awaiting to see the "changes on the shelves" they have promised, im still waiting 3 weeks later.
I have to say Asda is the worse for it in my experience....suppos
e we shouldnt expect much less from an American Owned Company.
Seldom see much done to these BIG companies though do we, seems Money Talks......easier to target the little man, trying to earn a few bob, albeit by selling iffy food, like someone else said, if you can clearly see its past its best, do not buy it.
And I doubt Asda are alone in this, all large supermarkets simply stock it high and sell sell sell... no more care like the old fashioned shops, greengrocers, butchers, corner shops... they cared what they sold you, as you would be repeat customers, Big Supermarkets answer is, if you do not like it, shop elsewhere.
Dick Emery wrote…
Mervyn James wrote…
What beats me,is who the hell BUYS rotted food ?
Right !
Dick Emery wrote…
Mervyn James wrote…
What beats me,is who the hell BUYS rotted food ?
Right !
coalpicker wrote…
Seems trading standards are getting it
together ,NOW if the courts support them
there will be less counterfeit grub, people will be able to buy a lamb Kebab knowing it will be lamb a beef burger knowing it to be beef .Foreigners entering our country
selling food for a living should not be allowed to bring their standards to our market place,there are to many Kakia's
doing just that .
Why does everything have to be an immigration issue with you? This is about a white guy selling knackered veg you xenophobic old coot!
coalpicker wrote…
Seems trading standards are getting it
together ,NOW if the courts support them
there will be less counterfeit grub, people will be able to buy a lamb Kebab knowing it will be lamb a beef burger knowing it to be beef .Foreigners entering our country
selling food for a living should not be allowed to bring their standards to our market place,there are to many Kakia's
doing just that .
Why does everything have to be an immigration issue with you? This is about a white guy selling knackered veg you xenophobic old coot!
Smokintheweed my old hophead you should get to the doctor he will prescribe you some meth your brain is going soft or maybe your turban is to tight. I happen to know this man he is Greek,buys some of his stuff from the cheaper super markets. Where did I mention immigration my old crack head,
your defence of what is destroying our society beggars belief. But I forget you are probably one of the recipients of our stupid generosity.
Sit on your cushion cross your legs
suck your weed through the rose water and dream of paradise .
Smokintheweed my old hophead you should get to the doctor he will prescribe you some meth your brain is going soft or maybe your turban is to tight. I happen to know this man he is Greek,buys some of his stuff from the cheaper super markets. Where did I mention immigration my old crack head,
your defence of what is destroying our society beggars belief. But I forget you are probably one of the recipients of our stupid generosity.
Sit on your cushion cross your legs
suck your weed through the rose water and dream of paradise .
1) "Where did I mention immigration my old crack head"
I think a good starting point would be the bit where you commented:
"Foreigners entering our country
selling food for a living should not be allowed to bring their standards to our market place."
2) The rest of your poorly constructed rant is based on the fact that you think I'm a crackhead. You start by accusing me of being on meth amphetamines, then you reckon my "turban is to tight" (you didn't spell that right by the way). That doesn't really help your "I'm not a xenophobe" argument out much.
3) You should probably look up the definition of hop-head because you are using it incorrectly.
1) "Where did I mention immigration my old crack head"
I think a good starting point would be the bit where you commented:
"Foreigners entering our country
selling food for a living should not be allowed to bring their standards to our market place."
2) The rest of your poorly constructed rant is based on the fact that you think I'm a crackhead. You start by accusing me of being on meth amphetamines, then you reckon my "turban is to tight" (you didn't spell that right by the way). That doesn't really help your "I'm not a xenophobe" argument out much.
3) You should probably look up the definition of hop-head because you are using it incorrectly.
Foreigners enter our country every day
they are not immigrants .Make no mistake crack head is a jest ,I think you are a PC nut and that is much more dangerous ,when our cities resemble the human anthills of Asia our great grandchildren will curse the day people of your persuasion were born, I am anxious for my family our society and great nation if that makes me xenophobic I welcome the accolade .The spelling criticism I am sorry to say escapes me . I note you did not comment on the kebab / burger portion of my rant or the cushion and rose water bit. I do believe you are a disciple of the winged horse society,may the virgins
attend you when the time comes, but as a realist I think they will be shaped like worms . Have a good day.
Foreigners enter our country every day
they are not immigrants .Make no mistake crack head is a jest ,I think you are a PC nut and that is much more dangerous ,when our cities resemble the human anthills of Asia our great grandchildren will curse the day people of your persuasion were born, I am anxious for my family our society and great nation if that makes me xenophobic I welcome the accolade .The spelling criticism I am sorry to say escapes me . I note you did not comment on the kebab / burger portion of my rant or the cushion and rose water bit. I do believe you are a disciple of the winged horse society,may the virgins
attend you when the time comes, but as a realist I think they will be shaped like worms . Have a good day.
Foreigners entering our country are immigrants, illegal or otherwise.
I think you are a knee-jerk Daily Mail reader that believes everything you read in trashy tabloids.
I didn't comment on the burger part of your rant because you were straying wildly off topic. This was a story about someone selling manky vegetables, not the "anthills of asia" (In your previous post you denied you made any mention of immigration but there is your evidence right there)
Winged horses and worms? The rantings of a lunatic.
Foreigners entering our country are immigrants, illegal or otherwise.
I think you are a knee-jerk Daily Mail reader that believes everything you read in trashy tabloids.
I didn't comment on the burger part of your rant because you were straying wildly off topic. This was a story about someone selling manky vegetables, not the "anthills of asia" (In your previous post you denied you made any mention of immigration but there is your evidence right there)
Winged horses and worms? The rantings of a lunatic.
So there we have it. Coalpicker shows his views on immigration and an admission of xenophobia. In particular he seems to pick out anyone from Asia.
So there we have it. Coalpicker shows his views on immigration and an admission of xenophobia. In particular he seems to pick out anyone from Asia.
Smokintheweed Thank you for your latest
contribution which clearly shows your lack of knowledge and the ability to read and understand what you see. Obvious
to me is that my level of conversation
is a grade or perhaps two above your
comprehension. You really need to consult a medical professional ,but please do not allow admittance to hospital,with your level of mental deterioration you will be on the path to Liverpool before you could say splif .
End of chat, have good day.
Smokintheweed Thank you for your latest
contribution which clearly shows your lack of knowledge and the ability to read and understand what you see. Obvious
to me is that my level of conversation
is a grade or perhaps two above your
comprehension. You really need to consult a medical professional ,but please do not allow admittance to hospital,with your level of mental deterioration you will be on the path to Liverpool before you could say splif .
End of chat, have good day.
Ha! personal insults. A sure sign you have nothing left. Taking a story about some bloke selling veg and trying to peddle your views on foreigners? Sad.
Ha! personal insults. A sure sign you have nothing left. Taking a story about some bloke selling veg and trying to peddle your views on foreigners? Sad.