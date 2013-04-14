LINDSAY Whittle went back to his old school during the National Assembly's recess last week (April 9-11) - to help pupils with their learning.
Plaid Cymru AM Mr Whittle who is chairman of governors at Cwm Ifor Primary, spent three days at the Penyrheol school.
He helped children with their reading and maths and was even on dinner duty assisting nursery class pupils with their lunch-boxes and opening their packs of sandwiches.
"I sat with individual children assisting them with reading, writing and maths and writing down the progress they were making," he said.
"I'm very proud of the school and I was delighted to spend three days volunteering. The school is always looking for people willing to sit with young pupils who need help to improve their reading skills.
"I had all sorts of requests from children coming up and asking to work with me to another wanting me to tie his laces. It was very enjoyable and very rewarding when you see progress being made," explained Lindsay Whittle, who represents the area covered by the school on Caerphilly County Borough Council."
Mr Whittle represents the South Wales East region on the National Assembly.
Comments
Maybe teaching economics to his fellows at the WAG would be time better spent. Maybe how they justify £50m on an airport for prestige, whilst penalising business to come to Wales over the Bridge ?
and was even on dinner duty assisting nursery class pupils with their lunch-boxes and opening their packs of sandwiches.'
Probably the most useful thing he's done this year.
Mr Lindsay Whittle, County Councillor, Welsh Assembly Member and Chair of School Governors. Anything else I've missed? Oh yea, evidence of doing anything constructive in any of them (apart from part-time dinner lady).
Duw, duw, there are so many numpties posting on this site it makes my head hurt.
Does the Welsh Government charge people to use the Severn Bridge? No.
You should look to the John Major Government of the early 90s for that pearler as they signed the deal with the French operator.
It is a shame other people cannot welcome a politician being in touch with his community and everyday people. If we had more like that then perhaps we would have more policy in touch with the needs of people.
GeorgeapNada wrote…
Another one sucked in by a PR stunt.
What on earth does the Severn Bridge have to do with anything?
(But seeing as you mention it....do you seriously think that in the unlikely event the Welsh Govt ever took control of the bridge, they'd get rid of the tolls? Fat chance. But I imagine it does no harm for them to mislead people into thinking they would....)
To get back to the issue at hand - yes, Mr Whittle is engaging in nothing more than a PR stunt.
Fail.
Aquarius - The bridge has no relevance to this story but I was responding to the first comment. Take it up with Mervyn James.
I could answer your point about the bridge but, like you said, it has no relevance to this story.
Does your cynicism extend to all political parties or is it just certain ones? Just curious.
