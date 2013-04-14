LINDSAY Whittle went back to his old school during the National Assembly's recess last week (April 9-11) - to help pupils with their learning.

Plaid Cymru AM Mr Whittle who is chairman of governors at Cwm Ifor Primary, spent three days at the Penyrheol school.

He helped children with their reading and maths and was even on dinner duty assisting nursery class pupils with their lunch-boxes and opening their packs of sandwiches.

"I sat with individual children assisting them with reading, writing and maths and writing down the progress they were making," he said.

"I'm very proud of the school and I was delighted to spend three days volunteering. The school is always looking for people willing to sit with young pupils who need help to improve their reading skills.

"I had all sorts of requests from children coming up and asking to work with me to another wanting me to tie his laces. It was very enjoyable and very rewarding when you see progress being made," explained Lindsay Whittle, who represents the area covered by the school on Caerphilly County Borough Council."

Mr Whittle represents the South Wales East region on the National Assembly.