CWMCARN High School pupils could soon return home if councillors agree to fund more than £1 million worth of asbestos works - or alternatively they could be split up and sent to nearby schools.
These are the two options recommended for discussion at a meeting next Wednesday to decide the future of the school, which was closed last October after a survey found airborne asbestos. Students are currently being taught in Ebbw Vale.
A report to members gives five options, but recommends three be discounted because they are unsuitable.
They include doing nothing, returning pupils to Cwmcarn while work is carried out, and carrying out asbestos works plus a backlog of maintenance work totalling more than £3 million.
Instead councillors will look at two options. Option four is to remove asbestos and house pupils in temporary classrooms to the cost of £1.048 million, as advised by Ensafe Asbestos Consultants Ltd. This would make the buildings safe for ongoing maintenance and the buildings could be reoccupied by September. This is the preferred option of governors.
Option two suggest sending pupils in Years 7 to 9 to Risca Community Comprehensive, Years 10 and 11 to Pontllanfraith Comprehensive and sixth formers to Coleg Gwent while the council makes a decision on its 21st Century Schools rationalisation, which could see three schools closed to tackle surplus spaces. This is the cheapest option costing around £300,000.
But the report warns the council could face a legal challenge from governors in the form of a judicial review, if they chose option two.
It says this could discontinue its consultation on the schools reorganisation indefinitely, which could have "serious consequences" for the council.
The report concludes that taking into account the legal and financial issues, and the best interests of pupils, option four is the preferred option.
If agreed this would be funded from council reserves.
Head teacher, Jacqui Peplinski wrote on the school's website: "It feels very positive that we will have a clear way forward on 17th April."
The council have to be careful how they handle this entire situation - especially in light of their 'other' situation.
The council acknowledge that if they do not treat Cwmcarn in the same way as they would any other school then they could face legal action from either Cwmcarn itself or other schools should it be deemed to be showing prejudicial favouritism towards Cwmcarn.
Lets remember as well that option 2 means the distribution of learners across three sites; which will impact on siblings; the continuity of education; the continuity of staff and movements from site. There must be significant issues for health and safety; attendance and confidence that would not support the children's well being in these situations. There are some parents with children who will be in year 8, 11 and 13 next year - three drop offs at the same time? Hmmmm...
Common sense please.
The fact that the issue is being clouded by the 21st Century schools programme; must be addressed and in CCBC's defence their proposals emphasise that the decision must be made separately to that.
As we have pointed out before I support closure of no schools - especially where there is the third lowest amount of 'empty' places in the Borough. (Refer to the way CCBC cluster the schools together). We also believe WAG have placed a document in existence about the effective use of empty places in schools.
Lets hope that foresight is seen when considering 21st century schools. Look at what is happening in England - suddenly by 2022 there will be a shortfall of 300,000 available school places. Do we want our Borough to spend the money in closing too many schools and then in 10 years there is a change in population and we are left needing new Schools needing to be built at a far more significant cost?
Lets isolate the issues of 21st century schools and the Cwmcarn scenario. Lets allow the councillors to make the correct decision and support Option 4. Lets not scare monger - lets accept the council recommend option 4, the school governors and Headteacher support option 4; the unions support option 4 and the parents and supporters support option 4.
Come on Caerphilly CBC do the right thing and vote for No. 4 and return this great school home to the heart of their community.
For my daughter there are two options. Return to Cwmcarn or be home schooled. This has been my promise to her since the school originally closed. She has a statement of educational needs and has dealt very well with the changes of circumstances and the uncertainty of future plans. I am not going to make her school life any more difficult by taking her away from her support network of teaching staff and sending her to another change of site.
I would just like to add that lets not forget pur series of schools are within 5 minutes of the M4 corridor and provide easy access for many working in the capital; and those in Bristol/Bath/Glouces
ter but at more reasonable pricing.
In addition on Thursday this paper announced 500 more houses to be built on the old Rogerstone aluminium site. Children will disperse to both Risca and Cwmcarn as well as Baasaleg from here thus reducing surplus places further.
If the Council have any decency they will do the right thing and chose option 4 these children have been messed about enough. Although credit to the Head for fighting to keep the school community together and also contining to fight to do so.
The children and parents and staff alike all need defined closure to what has been a emotional roller coaster during the last six months.
Option 4 is the only option I refuse to send my Child to Risca enough is enough.
Come on Council do the right thing for our children to countine enjoying a fantastic education at a fab school.
Option 4 is the only option. What's going to happen to the staff if the children are dispersed to various schools? Are they going to commute between three schools to teach their subject? Or are the children expected to go to different schools and be taught maybe a different syllabus prepared by a different examining body by different teachers ?????
I believe that when Cwmcarn became a grant maintained school the head and the governing body took over the financial control for the maintenance of the school buildings.
The council now appears to be suggesting that it pays for this work from its own council reserves.
If this is the case then it could be interpreted that Cwmcarn is being given preferential treatment over other schools who have stayed within the overall control of the council and the millions that have already been allocated and the further million contained in the proposal will undoubtedly have a knock on effect to future education budgets.
It would be extremely short sighted of the council if they did not take the opportunity to to consider all the options alongside its 21st century schools programme, which will impact on ALL schools within the county borough.
Firstly, you cannot expect Caerphilly Council to "do the right thing" as they are incompetent. Recent events at CBC has highlighted corruption, poor leadership, political ideology over common sense and criminal activity, so no faith in them then. Secondly, asking pupils to attend other schools, which are known locally as extremely bad schools, is an insult. Just because Risca and Ponllanfraith have spare places is testament to the fact that parents are not sending their kids there, some parents actually taking their kids out. Sadly, I think the legal route is the eventual outcome for both parents and Governors of Cwmcarn.
'extremely bad schools' they are most definately not. Ponllanfraith gaining Good and Good in their most recent inspection. Whereas Cwmcarn only managed an Adequate in the latter. Risca is a Good school (Estyn) check website or visit. Totally agree with xjackiex please value all the young people of Caerphilly and go for option 2. Spend the money on all the students not just Cwmcarn please.
Ref: Cwmcarn being 'adequate'. Please read the Estyn report . It provides a summary on page 4(of the PDF document) and the 'in-depth' reporting from page 5 onwards. Page 4 (the summary) cleary states I quote:
'The school's current performance: Good.
The school's prospects for improvement: adequate'
This doees not put the school as performing 'adequately'. Also, who has mentioned that 'all the money' is being spent on Cwmcarn? I have seen no indication that this is the case.
Proud3:
Whatever ESTYN reports is of little significance (as long as it's not appallingly bad) as it's local parents who judge schools and send their children to that school based on consensus of opinion. I can assure you, Risca & Pontllanfraith are not an option as those school's reputations have gone before them.
Proud how arrogant are you so its right to split families up is it to send them all over to diffrent schools God i hope your not a parent i pity your poor bloody kids if you think thats ok. And by the way Cwmcarn is an excellent school Risac is rubish hence the fact that it has so many suphlus places and also why parents chose to send thier children from so far afield.
Proud how arrogant are you so its right to split families up is it to send them all over to diffrent schools God i hope your not a parent i pity your poor bloody kids if you think thats ok. And by the way Cwmcarn is an excellent school Risac is rubish hence the fact that it has so many suphlus places and also why parents chose to send thier children from so far afield.