There were tears and cheers in equal measure this evening after Caerphilly councillors unanimously agreed that Cwmcarn High School pupils should "return home".

The local authority will now fund the £1 million it will cost to remedy the site's asbestos problem, meaning the school's 900 pupils can return in September.

Chairman of Governors Gary Thomas said: "I'm overwhelmed. It's been a long six months but this is a victory for our campaign, a great result for the community. We are returning home and the school will grow."

An emotional campaign leader Kelly East held a bottle of champagne in one hand and wiped tears away with the other as she spoke to 200 people gathered outside the council chamber.

She said: "I'm ecstatic, we belong at home. Everything is just normal now."

Parents had begun queuing outside the council chamber an hour before the meeting, with around 130 of them unable to get in and having to wait outside and nervously await the result.

Cabinet member for education Rhianon Passmore called the last six months "traumatic" for the school community.

She called on members to support ending a six-month saga which started last October following the discovery of asbestos at the site by agreeing to fund £1 million of asbestos removal work.

Cllr Passmore said it is important members realise the difference between the vote on this "emergency situation" and the separate 21st Century Schools programme, where three schools in the borough will close because of surplus places.

While every councillor supported the recommendation, Maesycwmmer councillor Robin Woodyatt blasted governors and campaigners for the way they have conducted themselves over the last six months.

He said the council worked hard to resolve the problem, adding: "They have acted like the children they represent and bit the hand that feeds them."

Leader Harry Andrews called it "divine intervention" the Ebbw Vale site became temporarily available, saying he wanted to enjoy the celebrations of campaigners after the vote.

During the meeting, Mr Thomas gave an emotional speech, where he said the daily travel to Ebbw Vale has been challenging for children, while the move has had a big effect on the community and local shops.

Afterwards, Bryan Kethro said: "It's been long and drawn out, they should have come to their senses months ago. It's been emotional turmoil for the children and staff."

Pupil Imogen Thomas, 13, said: "I'm very excited. We belong at home."

Parent Clare Ridd said: "It's fantastic news. It's been so long, but finally some good news."

Since last October, pupils have been bussed to a temporary site in Ebbw Vale, with a huge question mark hanging over it.

Members went along with a recommendation to spend a total of £1,00,048 at the site.

This will see £432,000 go on removing the asbestos, £318,000 on reinstatement costs and £297,000 on temporary Portacabin hire.

It means the 900 pupils that attend the school can return home ready for the start of the new academic year in September.

Councillors had two options on the table. The other would have seen Cwmcarn’s pupils sent to other local schools while the local authority’s 21st Century Schools rationalisation programme is discussed.

In a report, acting chief executive Nigel Barnett said this option could have led to a legal challenge by governors through a judicial review.

This would have "serious consequences" for the council and the indefinite discontinuing of the 21st Century Schools scheme- which is set to address surplus places in the borough by closing three schools.

It would have cost £300,000 to send years seven to nine to Risca Community Comprehensive, years 10 and 11 to Pontllanfraith Comprehensive and years 12 and 13 to Coleg Gwent at Cross Keys.