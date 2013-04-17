There were tears and cheers in equal measure this evening after Caerphilly councillors unanimously agreed that Cwmcarn High School pupils should "return home".
The local authority will now fund the £1 million it will cost to remedy the site's asbestos problem, meaning the school's 900 pupils can return in September.
Chairman of Governors Gary Thomas said: "I'm overwhelmed. It's been a long six months but this is a victory for our campaign, a great result for the community. We are returning home and the school will grow."
An emotional campaign leader Kelly East held a bottle of champagne in one hand and wiped tears away with the other as she spoke to 200 people gathered outside the council chamber.
She said: "I'm ecstatic, we belong at home. Everything is just normal now."
Parents had begun queuing outside the council chamber an hour before the meeting, with around 130 of them unable to get in and having to wait outside and nervously await the result.
Cabinet member for education Rhianon Passmore called the last six months "traumatic" for the school community.
She called on members to support ending a six-month saga which started last October following the discovery of asbestos at the site by agreeing to fund £1 million of asbestos removal work.
Cllr Passmore said it is important members realise the difference between the vote on this "emergency situation" and the separate 21st Century Schools programme, where three schools in the borough will close because of surplus places.
While every councillor supported the recommendation, Maesycwmmer councillor Robin Woodyatt blasted governors and campaigners for the way they have conducted themselves over the last six months.
He said the council worked hard to resolve the problem, adding: "They have acted like the children they represent and bit the hand that feeds them."
Leader Harry Andrews called it "divine intervention" the Ebbw Vale site became temporarily available, saying he wanted to enjoy the celebrations of campaigners after the vote.
During the meeting, Mr Thomas gave an emotional speech, where he said the daily travel to Ebbw Vale has been challenging for children, while the move has had a big effect on the community and local shops.
Afterwards, Bryan Kethro said: "It's been long and drawn out, they should have come to their senses months ago. It's been emotional turmoil for the children and staff."
Pupil Imogen Thomas, 13, said: "I'm very excited. We belong at home."
Parent Clare Ridd said: "It's fantastic news. It's been so long, but finally some good news."
Since last October, pupils have been bussed to a temporary site in Ebbw Vale, with a huge question mark hanging over it.
Members went along with a recommendation to spend a total of £1,00,048 at the site.
This will see £432,000 go on removing the asbestos, £318,000 on reinstatement costs and £297,000 on temporary Portacabin hire.
It means the 900 pupils that attend the school can return home ready for the start of the new academic year in September.
Councillors had two options on the table. The other would have seen Cwmcarn’s pupils sent to other local schools while the local authority’s 21st Century Schools rationalisation programme is discussed.
In a report, acting chief executive Nigel Barnett said this option could have led to a legal challenge by governors through a judicial review.
This would have "serious consequences" for the council and the indefinite discontinuing of the 21st Century Schools scheme- which is set to address surplus places in the borough by closing three schools.
It would have cost £300,000 to send years seven to nine to Risca Community Comprehensive, years 10 and 11 to Pontllanfraith Comprehensive and years 12 and 13 to Coleg Gwent at Cross Keys.
Comments
Hope 'Cwmcarn' are happy! Good for them. What i don't understand is why Caerphilly Council put the children in to Risca & the other school and split the costs on revenivating buildings which are in amazing condition. Not only is this unfiar but Caerphilly need to start focusing on other schools which need new facilities. My daughter recently moved to Risca Comprihnesive and she's been getting A*'s so i dont get how Cwmcarn can be so cocky and disrespectful to other schools considering the schools were nice enough to take on the pupils who moved. Well done Caerphilly wasting more money. AGAIN
hitback wrote…
Is this a joke?! What a ridiculous comment! This was an unprecedented emergency that could have impacted any of the 60+ Caerphilly schools that house asbestos building materials. The council have made clear that this investment is consistent with the cost of remedial works undertaken in other schools. Cwmcarn has received little or no investment from the Council in the last 20 years and is the lowest funded school in Wales... how is this now 'unfair'?
Every child that moved from Cwmcarn took their £6000 funding with them... I think it is naive to call this an act of kindness on the part of competing schools!
Well done to the supporters of CHS, and well done to CCBC for making the right, and only, decision!
hitback wrote…
Is this a joke?! What a ridiculous comment! This was an unprecedented emergency that could have impacted any of the 60+ Caerphilly schools that house asbestos building materials. The council have made clear that this investment is consistent with the cost of remedial works undertaken in other schools. Cwmcarn has received little or no investment from the Council in the last 20 years and is the lowest funded school in Wales... how is this now 'unfair'?
Every child that moved from Cwmcarn took their £6000 funding with them... I think it is naive to call this an act of kindness on the part of competing schools!
Well done to the supporters of CHS, and well done to CCBC for making the right, and only, decision!
Hear Hear "FeedmeChips" couldn't have put it better myself. ! Cocky & disrespectful??????? have you lost the plot ?? Dignified & Respectful to all schools .. on every level... !! Back where we belong.. at long last ! Well done to everyone involved.. will sleep well tonight!
I agree, dignified and respectful on every level, through six long months.
Well done everyone involved!!
I think we should all enjoy this result and ignore all the spiteful comments.
Well done everyone involved!!
hitback wrote…
After reading this, I can only conclude that 'hitback' needs to return to school him/herself.
hitback wrote…
well done!
So Councillor Passmore, the Cabinet member for Education has popped her head above the parapet at last. However, I am shocked at her announcement as Cabinet Member for Education that "Three schools will have to close in the borough under the 21st Century Schools Programme".
Does this mean that Councillor Passmore and her cabinet colleagues have already made their minds up that three comprehensive schools will close and if so will they please let the rest of us know so that the schools they intend closing will have the same opportunity as Cwmcarn to prepare and fight for their survival.
It will also be very interesting if she gives the same comitment and funding to her own comprehensive school in Risca as she has now given to Cwmcarn. Or will she choose to declare an interest when Risca comes into the 21st Century equasion and go back to sitting on her comfortable fence?
They've already given a huge hint at which schools will close, Risca & Pontllanfraith. Both, apparently, having enough spare capacity to absorb Cwmcarn pupils. The other school I'm not sure but I'm sure the two already named won't be missed by parents.
There are almost as many surplus places in schools in the Rhymney Valley as there are in the Islwyn area. Then again, the Rhymney Valley Taffia who dominate all the senior positions within the Labour Cabinet will get the 21st Century Schools Proposals adjusted minimise any affect on their sacred patches
There are almost as many surplus places in seondary schools in the Rhymney Valley as there are in the Islwyn area. Then again, I'm sure that the 'Rhymney Valley Taffia' who dominate all the senior positions within the Labour Cabinet will get their 21st Century Schools Proposals adjusted to minimise any affect on their side of the county borough.
It is worthwhile reading the inspection reports, GCSE results and gradings of some of the schools in the Rhymney Valley;-
Lewis Girls, Heol Ddu and Bedwas make very interesting bed time reading.
Looking through these comments and was surprise to see that people think Risca and Pontllanfraith are going to close. I think Cwmcarn you are still not out the picture. Yes the council are spending 1 million on asbestos remove. ONLY. it is going to take another half million to repair building. So don't get to hasty. I personally this the council are setting you up to fall. with the building going to be unfit for purpose. I hope i am wrong. But the way CCBC work who knows.
