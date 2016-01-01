STUDENTS across Gwent are being targeted during the coming weeks as part of an ongoing effort to vaccinate vulnerable children and young people against measles.

Beginning at Coleg Gwent's Nash campus in Newport tomorrow, a series of MMR vaccination clinics will be run at five of its sites.

Last Saturday, more than 1,600 children and young people queued to receive an MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jab at three clinics set up at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals, and at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, following more than 800 the previous weekend.

Public health bosses are especially concerned at the potential impact the disease could have on those who are scheduled to sit GCSE, A Level and other examinations during May and June, hence the targeting of college campuses.

College staff who feel they may require an MMR jab will also be catered for.

The Swansea outbreak has caused 808 cases since it began last November, and shows no sign of letting up, with cases being seen further afield - and the suspected death due to measles last week of a 25-year-old man in the city has heightened concern.

The proposed clinics at Coleg Gwent campuses will all run from 11am-3pm.

They will begin at the Nash campus, Newport, tomorrow, with the next clinic due to be held at the Cross Keys campus on Friday (April 26).

Depending on how the session at Cross Keys goes, another may be held at the same venue on April 30, though this will not be confirmed until the weekend.

Those considering attending the Cross Keys clinic or clinics, should be aware that parking may be an issue.

Confirmed clinics will be held at the Usk campus on April 29, at the Pontypool campus on May 1, at the Ebbw Vale campus on May 3, and at Ystrad Mynach college on May 10.