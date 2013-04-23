CAERPHILLY’S leader Harry Andrews survived a no confidence motion following a heated full council meeting last night.
The opposition Plaid Cymru group brought the motion against leader Harry Andrews following the damning Wales Audit Office report into huge pay rises for senior officers.
Five Plaid Cymru members proposed the motion with Cllr Colin Mann saying the chief executive, Anthony O' Sullivan is under suspension for the "debacle" and Cllr Andrews must also be accountable for an "unmitigated shambles".
He called Cllr Andrews "out of touch"with employees and local people, saying: "It has been a disastrous failure by the leader."
Former leader Lindsay Whittle also supported the motion "with a heavy heart", although he called Cllr Andrews "a great man".
He said: "We are an authority in disrepute, it's been a PR disaster, we're belittled and one preorder authorities."
Fellow Plaid member Martyn James alluded to possible further party action over the issue.
He said: "If there was a Caerphilly council vote today, there'd be a lot of different faces in this chamber", before adding: "Whether that is will be possible, remains to be seen".
He added: "We have become a laughing stock."
Plaid Cymru were blasted by the dominant Labour group for bringing the motion, with deputy leader Gerald Jones telling them to "get out of the sewer" and to help get the local authority back on track.
Co-deputy leader Keith Reynolds accused Plaid of "milking" the pay situation "for political gain".
Cllr Robin Woodyatt said: "[Cllr Andrews] eats, sleeps and works for this authority and does more work in a week than those criticising do in a year."
The motion was defeated by 43 votes to 15, with a huge cheer as Cllr Andrews got up to speak after.
He said the council has "some serious work to do" in the next year, promising "we will sort things out".
Cllr Andrews said; "We will do our best to clear the decks. We recognise there was a failure, but we have made a positive start and we will finish in the next 12 months on the majority of our objectives."
Comments
58 voted , what about the rest, did they bother to turn up?
Well I suppose it gave them something to talk about they could understand rather than address the serious issues of the borough.
Please don't forget, the 19 other officers are STILL !! having the payrise, it's only A O Sulivan who's been hung out to dry in this matter.
The lower and lowest paid are suffering, whilst the overpaid are creaming it off and feathering their nests. car allowance and holiday buy downs, immoral payrises, while the lowest paid suffer year after year. Disgusting !!
As Cilla black used to sing: "surprise, surprise, the unexpected hits you between the eyes"
NOT!!
I still want to know why perkins and hardacre were not suspended at the same time as o'sullivan (on FULL pay)?
We have not had this question answered and I want the argus to raise the matter on behalf of the general public.
spartucus wrote…
Lol - corrupt, corrupt, corrupt.
If this had been a PUBLIC vote - the results would likely have been very different.
If we can't Guy Fawkes the lot of them, then I think it's time we insisted they were more accountable to the public. Don't know about you lot but I'm sick of these bastards doing what they like and laughing at us.
Whoops - did my last comment overstep the line again? Let me see if I can't rephrase in a more acceptable manner then (though so much for free speech huh?)
I agreed with Spartacus that they are all corrupt. I went on to mention that I felt a public vote would have likely produced a much different result. Then I suggested that if we couldn't get rid of them, I think it's time we started insisting on them being accountable to the public, with every appointment and decision being recallable, at any time, by us. I concluded by inquiring of the other readers as to whether they felt as I do, and are tired of these barstewards doing what they want and laughing at us.
(there - is that better?)
Show me a town where the biggest building is the council offices and the second biggest is the job-centre and I'll show you a Labour controlled authority.
The statement by the 'other' Deputy Leader, Councillor Gerald Jones that the Plaid members should get out of the sewer shows the most breathtaking arrogance immaginable.
He should look at himself and his Labour comrades and ask 'who created this sewer fall of rats at Caerphilly council'?.
As a Deputy Leader, Cabinet Member, Member of the secret remuneration committee and defender of the sewer brigade who have turned Caerphilly county into a rotten borough. You would think that the least he could do is to fall on his sward. Then again, his skin is now so thick that a sward would not penetrate it.
