AT CAERPHILLY Castle on Sunday and Monday, May 5 and 6, they will be firing their Mighty Siege Engines for the public to watch.

Visitors can witness the mighty engines of war being fired at Caerphilly Castle and join a guided tour of the site led by one of the Medieval Knights.

S i e g e engines are medieval artillery which fire missiles aimed at destroying castle walls and the people within them.

It works like a catapult, projecting a missile using the energy of a counterweight.

Their sheer size and power is awe-inspiring and the ones in Caerphilly are the only authentic r e p l i c a engines of war in Wales. The Company of Chivalry specialises in reenactment events, portraying medieval life in the turbulent 14th Century around 1370, when England is at war with the French, known as the 100 years war.

The Company of Chivalry fire the siege engines and have a full living history encampment spread over the site, where visitors can see demonstrations of weapons, cookery, medicine and other crafts of the period, along with traditional dance and music. The siege engines are fired on bank holidays and special occasions.

Tony Payne, Head Custodian of Caerphilly Castle said: “The Mighty Siege Engines is a fantastic event for all the family and we look forward to welcoming a host of regulars and new visitors over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

“Seeing the magnificent siege engines being fired is truly spectacular and we hope that by bringing Caerphilly Castle’s fascinating history to life, we’ll attract visitors from all over Wales to explore this wonderful landmark.”

The event will run from 11am until 4pm. For further information visit www.cadw.

wales.gov.uk/events/ ‘Seeing the siege engines being fired is truly spectacular’