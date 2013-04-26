Cardiff Airport is to get a half-a-million pound revamp to try and create a better first impression to new visitors.

The six-figure facelift will be announced today and will see several promising Welsh artists commissioned to brighten up the ailing airport.

Over the years, passenger numbers have continued to decrease in the face of growing competition from its nearest rivals.

The Welsh Government is set to buy the airport using £52 million of taxpayers' cash - a decision it says will secure the airport's long-term future.

Officials insist funds for the refurbishment had been agreed before the re-nationalisation plan had been hatched.

But Wales' economy minister Edwina Hart admitted the work was part of the government's bigger picture at turning around the airport's fortunes.

As well as injecting some colour into inbound walkways, a series of art and multimedia installations promoting Wales' history and culture will be erected.

Mrs Hart said: "First impressions are important.

"Cardiff Airport is a major gateway into Wales for air passengers and this new project will showcase a uniquely Welsh approach to business, culture, the arts, tourism and events.

"Whether here for business or pleasure, we want people to see the best Wales has to offer and get their visit off to a real flying start.

"Although this project will form just a small part of our wider work to improve facilities and services at Cardiff Airport, it should make a big impact with our visitors as they arrive in Wales.’’ Government officials say the project is just one component of the wider activity recommended by the Cardiff Airport Taskforce. That group was established by First Minister Carwyn Jones to look at ways of making the airport more competitive.

The arty overhaul will run for three years and will include regular updates to keep the installations and displays current and fresh. Cardiff-based PR agency Golley Slater has been appointed to deliver the project and will source local Welsh-based artists to work on the installations.

Matt Appleby, of Golley Slater, vowed the work would be innovative as well as eye-catching.

"Instead of just using words and pictures to tell the story of Wales to visitors at the airport we are using light, sound, touch, art and multimedia installations,’’ he said.

"We have worked with Chapter Arts Centre to bring new works of art to the airport's spaces which provide a lively welcome and celebrate our culture, creativity, language and heritage.’’ In the meantime, the Welsh Government said its progress with the purchase of Cardiff Airport was faring well.

In a recent update to AMs, Mrs Hart insisted ministers had not made a mistake in using taxpayers cash to bring the airport back into public ownership.

In 2011, passenger numbers at Cardiff Airport had slumped 13% on the previous year to little over 1.2 million - compared with the 5.7 million figure of its nearest rival Bristol Airport.

"The value of enterprise to the Welsh Government is up to £55.3 million and provided us with a benefit of cost-ratio of eight to one - that's good in anyone's language,’’ she said.

"Our action has secured the long-term future of the airport and will safeguard and generate over 3,000 Welsh jobs within the Welsh economy.’’