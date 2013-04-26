Cardiff Airport is to get a half-a-million pound revamp to try and create a better first impression to new visitors.
The six-figure facelift will be announced today and will see several promising Welsh artists commissioned to brighten up the ailing airport.
Over the years, passenger numbers have continued to decrease in the face of growing competition from its nearest rivals.
The Welsh Government is set to buy the airport using £52 million of taxpayers' cash - a decision it says will secure the airport's long-term future.
Officials insist funds for the refurbishment had been agreed before the re-nationalisation plan had been hatched.
But Wales' economy minister Edwina Hart admitted the work was part of the government's bigger picture at turning around the airport's fortunes.
As well as injecting some colour into inbound walkways, a series of art and multimedia installations promoting Wales' history and culture will be erected.
Mrs Hart said: "First impressions are important.
"Cardiff Airport is a major gateway into Wales for air passengers and this new project will showcase a uniquely Welsh approach to business, culture, the arts, tourism and events.
"Whether here for business or pleasure, we want people to see the best Wales has to offer and get their visit off to a real flying start.
"Although this project will form just a small part of our wider work to improve facilities and services at Cardiff Airport, it should make a big impact with our visitors as they arrive in Wales.’’ Government officials say the project is just one component of the wider activity recommended by the Cardiff Airport Taskforce. That group was established by First Minister Carwyn Jones to look at ways of making the airport more competitive.
The arty overhaul will run for three years and will include regular updates to keep the installations and displays current and fresh. Cardiff-based PR agency Golley Slater has been appointed to deliver the project and will source local Welsh-based artists to work on the installations.
Matt Appleby, of Golley Slater, vowed the work would be innovative as well as eye-catching.
"Instead of just using words and pictures to tell the story of Wales to visitors at the airport we are using light, sound, touch, art and multimedia installations,’’ he said.
"We have worked with Chapter Arts Centre to bring new works of art to the airport's spaces which provide a lively welcome and celebrate our culture, creativity, language and heritage.’’ In the meantime, the Welsh Government said its progress with the purchase of Cardiff Airport was faring well.
In a recent update to AMs, Mrs Hart insisted ministers had not made a mistake in using taxpayers cash to bring the airport back into public ownership.
In 2011, passenger numbers at Cardiff Airport had slumped 13% on the previous year to little over 1.2 million - compared with the 5.7 million figure of its nearest rival Bristol Airport.
"The value of enterprise to the Welsh Government is up to £55.3 million and provided us with a benefit of cost-ratio of eight to one - that's good in anyone's language,’’ she said.
"Our action has secured the long-term future of the airport and will safeguard and generate over 3,000 Welsh jobs within the Welsh economy.’’
I must say the WAG seem to have millions to spend. Perhaps a statue of carwyn.
While we are at it let's fund Ford in Bridgend 50%.Oh yes, we've done that.Or help out the Remploy workers.Fat chance of that.
I'm not really too bothered about my first impression, my lasting impression is more important and this is based on how efficiently I am dealt with when I use the airport. Forget cosmetics, increase efficiency first. I am sure most people use the airport which is most convenient for them or the one specified by their package holiday operators, I certainly wouldnt choose to drive to Birmingham from Newport just because my first impression of it was better. However, i would drive there if car parking was better and there were more check-in desks than at Cardiff..
Sows ear and silk purse springs to mind. Forget the make over and get transport links to and from the airport sorted then maybe airlines and then customers might just use it. It really isn't rocket science !!!!
This is what happens when you get third grade politicians thinking they can run a business. The airlines that walked didn't leave because the corridors weren't attractive. Muppets.
What is needed is a root and branch change to the way this airport operates, and, whilst the public perception is very important to any first impressions, how gullable do the WAG think the Welsh people are for gods sake, we all know this is a sink amongst airports, and, the sweetheart deal they have done with a group of people to run it on our behalf will not, in it`s self, make any difference whatsoever to that perception, nor will rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic approach, and slapping a bit of paint here and there make any difference.
Clearly, what is going to be done is designed as a sop to try to make people think, in the short term, and through the coming summer holidays season that the airport is under new management, so what, so far. Bristol verses Cardiff? no contest, but to be far is to early to make such judgements for the future, this is only a costly public relations exercise which will make no difference at all to the numbers of people attracted to this airport.
Change the rip off parking arrangements, change the charging scheme for people to simply drop off passengers who use the airport, once in your locked in and have to pay to get out, what is that all about??, change the general policy to disabled people, then, we may find that passengers, who accompany disabled people on holidays in their groups would feel more comfortable using this facility, it is a place to avoid at all costs, at the moment.
A far better business deal would have been to buy Barry Airport for 500,000k, which is about its current worth, and spend 52 million on a refurb! This should include a good cull of staff, especially in the car parking area, and replace by people with suitable motivation and people skills.
I will gladly pay the ‘Bridge Tax’ every time rather than give any business to a lame duck of this magnitude.
The WAG has found half a billion pounds in no time at all for this project (which not many seem to want).The M4 relief road,which I suggest, would be a greater priority,seems to be of considerably less importance.The dithering seems to go on and on year after year!.
Someone make a decision please!.
I wonder how many Welsh-language signs the WAG could buy for £500,000? Maybe four or five?
Owain Vaughan wrote…
It is not the airport itself that is the problem. I've used Cardiff and Bristol and I actually prefer Cardiff as an airport. If you book your car parking well in advance it is way cheaper than Bristol as well. What puts me off though is the price, the routes and the frequency of the flights themselves.
There are already Welsh signs there so that is a non argument.
If the WAG really want people to use the airport, drastically improving the public transport links must be a priority, so people do not have to be dependent upon the overpriced parking.
Have just come back from Edinburgh where there is a fast comfortable bus running every 15 minutes from the city centre to the airport, a journey taking 20-25 minutes in all.
Cardiff airport meanwhile has the choice of the irregular X91 service from Cardiff city centre or an hourly slow train to a bleak station followed by a transfer to a shuttle bus. There is no comparison.
What the airport needs is a fast dedicated and regular service connecting the Newport, Cardiff and Swansea corridor to make non-car travel an attractive option.
Please put in a proper rail link right into the airport and get some more holiday destinations considering its supposed be an International airport,instead of wasting money on some paint and pictures.
The WAG can spend as much as it likes tarting up the airport but unless they get ryanair or easy jet to go there they are flogging a dead horse!
The problem can be summed up in one word INFRASTRUCTURE
Saw some pictures, which will put in the arrivals area, On bbc wales news today...........oh dear
i see the airport has both english and welsh how fantastic that the couple of pensioners from west wales that actually speak this language can now book a flight if they can find one
This is typical of Wag tarting up the airport instead of sorting out the transport links. Another priority is to get rid of those trolleys that you have to pay for before you can use them. Edwina Hart still hasn't got a clue.
It is not enough...
Does anyone else remember the lessons we learned between 1945 and 1979?
Nationalisation does not work!!!!
Only the socialists would continue to hold on to this completely discredited idea that politicians are capable of running anything other than a 1/3 filled tepid bath, on a good day.
This will turn, very rapidly, into nothing more than a sink pit for taxpayers money at the further expense of the NHS, education and social services etc.
The Cardiff Kremlin should be abolished, sooner rather than later!
its funney how little carwyn pleads povery but has millions to spend on his little vanity projects
Crossbenchtory wrote…
Does anyone else remember the lessons we learned between 1945 and 1979?
Nationalisation does not work!!!!
Only the socialists would continue to hold on to this completely discredited idea that politicians are capable of running anything other than a 1/3 filled tepid bath, on a good day.
This will turn, very rapidly, into nothing more than a sink pit for taxpayers money at the further expense of the NHS, education and social services etc.
The Cardiff Kremlin should be abolished, sooner rather than later!
Are you real?
Before the railways were privatised, they were cheap and the timetables and ticket-booking simple and easy for everyone to understand. Also Gas, electricity and water were cheaper and owned by the taxpayer and not by a foreign robber! We've all been ripped off since the tories privatised everything.
What the airport needs is more routes/operators and a fast transfer from the city centre.
