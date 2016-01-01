RUTH Jones will take a break from filming the third series of Stella to help launch a charity day in Bedwas next month.

The Gavin and Stacey writer and actress will be at The Fly on May 11 for the start of a walk in memory of a local baby who died from cot death.

It is the second year that locals have raised money for the Lullaby Trust and in 2012, they raised £6,000.

Kathy Dobson and daughter Alison Hall had been travelling to a memory walk in Bristol after little Aaron died 20 years ago.

But, with the help of friend Babs Turner, they launched their own event last year.

Ms Turner sent an email to Ruth Jones’ production company and said everyone was "ecstatic" when they confirmed she will be coming.

The actress will start a one-mile memory walk, where locals will carry balloons around Bedwas.

It ends at the Fly, where there will be a fun day with 12 acts performing.

There is also a 12-mile bike ride this Saturday, April 27. It leaves from The Fly at 2pm, while there will be a raffle for £300 of photo vouchers. All are welcome.