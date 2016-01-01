A DRUNKEN man was given a community order after admitting damaging six cars and a garden wall before exposing himself to a care home worker.

Ben Crook, 20, of Graig y Fedw, Abertridwr, drank around six pints of lager at a pub and continued to drink alcohol at a house party before going on a drink-fuelled rampage, damaging five cars and a van at around 4am on March 10.

Five of the vehicles had their wing mirrors damaged, while a Vauxhall Astra had a dent in its roof. The total cost of the damage is not known.

Crook went on to kick a shop doorway and knocked part of a garden wall down before making his way to a care home in the Caerphilly county area.

There he rang a buzzer, which alerted a worker who came to the door to find Crook exposing himself.

Caerphilly Magistrates’ Court heard she asked him what he wanted and he answered “you”.

The worker called her manager in a “very panicked state” and the manager alerted police.

Crook was arrested and told police he had been drinking since noon on March 9 and could not remember much.

He admitted seven counts of criminal damage and one count of an act outraging public decency at an earlier hearing.

Terry Vaux, defending, said Crook was “thoroughly ashamed” of what he had done.

He said Crook had no previous dealings with the care home and did not target staff intentionally.

Mr Vaux said Crook’s actions were entirely driven by alcohol.

Crook was given a 12-month community order with supervision and must attend ten alcohol awareness sessions.

He must also pay £350 compensation to the owner of the damaged Vauxhall Astra and £50 to every other owner whose vehicle was targeted. He was also made to pay £85 court costs and a £60 victim surcharge.