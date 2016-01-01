YOUNGSTERS who are caught skateboarding in certain areas of Caerphilly face a fine of up to £500, the county council is warning.

The council is teaming up with Gwent Police to encourage youngsters with skateboards to use the designated skate parks that are situated across the Caerphilly County Borough, for their own safety and the safety of pedestrians around them.

The bus station in Caerphilly is one of six designated areas in the town where skateboarding is not permitted, the other locations being: Station Square, Stockland Street Square, Windsor Street Square, Twyn Square and Lower Twyn Square.

Skateboarding in one of these areas could result in a fine of up to £500.

Cllr Dave Poole, cabinet member for community and leisure services, said: “These bylaws are in place to discourage youngsters from skateboarding in these places because other residents and pedestrians may find the behaviour intimidating.”

Partnership Sergeant for Caerphilly Rob Davies said: “Please remember, the anti-social use of open spaces will be scrutinised by Gwent Police and partners and those committing offences will be prosecuted.”

The Community Safety Wardens will be working alongside CSOs and police officers to monitor these areas, and will give youngsters warnings through the four-strike anti-social behaviour system.

For information on where the nearest skate park is to you, visit www.caerphilly.gov.uk/parks