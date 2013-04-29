WALES' reputation as a foodie nation will be strengthened by new government funding.

New funding has been announced by Minister for Natural Resources and Food, Alun Davies to help food and drink festivals to flourish.

The Minister has announced over £210,000 to help showcase the best of Welsh food and drink to people living in and visiting Wales.

The festivals will collectively receive £211,164.54 in assistance, and will be allocated to 32 separate food festivals scheduled to take place across Wales in 2013 .

The support is aimed at raising awareness of the high quality of food and drink on offer in Wales in order to build on Wales' growing food culture.

Alun Davies said: "Good quality, distinctive food is a central part of our culture here in Wales. "I am determined to built on that culture in order to enable our food and drinks industries to strengthen and thrive.

"We know that food festivals continue to be a big draw for people living in and visiting Wales and are an excellent way of showcasing the very best of Welsh produce.

"I am therefore pleased to announce more than £210,000 to support 32 separate festivals across Wales."