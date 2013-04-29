WALES' reputation as a foodie nation will be strengthened by new government funding.
New funding has been announced by Minister for Natural Resources and Food, Alun Davies to help food and drink festivals to flourish.
The Minister has announced over £210,000 to help showcase the best of Welsh food and drink to people living in and visiting Wales.
The festivals will collectively receive £211,164.54 in assistance, and will be allocated to 32 separate food festivals scheduled to take place across Wales in 2013 .
The support is aimed at raising awareness of the high quality of food and drink on offer in Wales in order to build on Wales' growing food culture.
Alun Davies said: "Good quality, distinctive food is a central part of our culture here in Wales. "I am determined to built on that culture in order to enable our food and drinks industries to strengthen and thrive.
"We know that food festivals continue to be a big draw for people living in and visiting Wales and are an excellent way of showcasing the very best of Welsh produce.
"I am therefore pleased to announce more than £210,000 to support 32 separate festivals across Wales."
Comments
'Wales's reputation as a foodie nation'? Really? Is that why there are only three Michelin star outlets in the entire principality and not one in Cardiff? With five in Edinburgh alone, Scotland can claim to be a foodie nation, Wales cannot.
'Wales's reputation as a foodie nation'? Really? Is that why there are only three Michelin star outlets in the entire principality and not one in Cardiff? With five in Edinburgh alone, Scotland can claim to be a foodie nation, Wales cannot.
An average of six and a half grand each event?
Some friends and I layed on an all day event in Bristol last weekend, that attracted just over 1500 people - we got venues, (3 of them), equipment, publicity, even an outside fayre - all for about 1/3 of that. Wonder who these people are that they need so much?
I'd like to know what the details about the arrangements/agreeme
nts are. Are 'some' festivals getting more than others for example? If so, why? What sort of farmers are getting the benfit from these donations of our money that the WAG have been most generous with?
An average of six and a half grand each event?
Some friends and I layed on an all day event in Bristol last weekend, that attracted just over 1500 people - we got venues, (3 of them), equipment, publicity, even an outside fayre - all for about 1/3 of that. Wonder who these people are that they need so much?
I'd like to know what the details about the arrangements/agreeme
nts are. Are 'some' festivals getting more than others for example? If so, why? What sort of farmers are getting the benfit from these donations of our money that the WAG have been most generous with?
Llanmartinangel wrote…
'Wales's reputation as a foodie nation'? Really? Is that why there are only three Michelin star outlets in the entire principality and not one in Cardiff? With five in Edinburgh alone, Scotland can claim to be a foodie nation, Wales cannot.
Very true, we must have the least deli's, decent restaurants in the UK. Many establishments dont have the footfall and locals do not support local business' full stop. Having run a food business in the past it was like flogging a dead horse, we advertised, had tons of funding, advertising etc but the take up was poor hence our margins were low. People dont understand the food chain, where their food comes from the quality of micro business producing fantastic products that have taste, are sustainable and help keep local people in the countryside.
This is 10 years too late for genuine farmers who have tried diversification as it wasnt worth the hard effort, the PDQ machine, the extreme hrs etc.
Sadly there are not many genuine "farmers" at these markets - cake making, chocolate making, spices, fabrics sellers should not be part of these funded schemes they are not farmers. Farmers average age is 54 and unless there are children willing to help with these markets or the farmers then they havent got the time to do this. We did it for years it was serious hard graft because behind the scenes there was a lot of paperwork, labelling, trips to butchers, extreme purchasing, advertising etc.
Supporting small producers is excellent but sadly not many farmers are present.
Llanmartinangel wrote…
'Wales's reputation as a foodie nation'? Really? Is that why there are only three Michelin star outlets in the entire principality and not one in Cardiff? With five in Edinburgh alone, Scotland can claim to be a foodie nation, Wales cannot.
Very true, we must have the least deli's, decent restaurants in the UK. Many establishments dont have the footfall and locals do not support local business' full stop. Having run a food business in the past it was like flogging a dead horse, we advertised, had tons of funding, advertising etc but the take up was poor hence our margins were low. People dont understand the food chain, where their food comes from the quality of micro business producing fantastic products that have taste, are sustainable and help keep local people in the countryside.
This is 10 years too late for genuine farmers who have tried diversification as it wasnt worth the hard effort, the PDQ machine, the extreme hrs etc.
Sadly there are not many genuine "farmers" at these markets - cake making, chocolate making, spices, fabrics sellers should not be part of these funded schemes they are not farmers. Farmers average age is 54 and unless there are children willing to help with these markets or the farmers then they havent got the time to do this. We did it for years it was serious hard graft because behind the scenes there was a lot of paperwork, labelling, trips to butchers, extreme purchasing, advertising etc.
Supporting small producers is excellent but sadly not many farmers are present.