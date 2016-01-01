CCTV images have been released after an attempted robbery of a teenage girl at Bargoed rail station.

British Transport Police want to speak to three people in the pictures in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer PC Cathy McGrath said: “The victim – a 17-year-old girl – was waiting in a shelter at Bargoed station, texting on her mobile phone, when she was approached by three youths.

“One of them asked her if she had the time. When the victim looked at her phone to find out the time, one of the group grabbed her hand and squeezed it in a forceful attempt to steal her phone.

“The victim pulled her hand away, keeping hold of her phone, and the three youths ran away.

“Despite not being physically injured, the incident left the victim scared, extremely shaken and on the verge of tears.”

Having viewed CCTV footage, officers have identified three individuals they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place around 5.15pm on Friday, 22 March.

“All three of them were wearing hooded tops – one of them with a distinctive luminous green hood. We are extremely keen to speak to them, as we believe they may have key information which can assist the investigation.

“I would now like to appeal to members of the public to come forward and help us identify these people.”

If you recognise any of the people in the images, or have any information that could assist police with their enquiries, contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting background log B3/WCA of 30/04/2013.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.