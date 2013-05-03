WALES' First Minister said a nationally integrated police, fire and ambulance service would make sense in Wales.

Carwyn Jones spoke in the Senedd yesterday following a report into ambulance services that said major changes were needed in the running of the Welsh ambulance service.

Leanne Wood, leader of Plaid Cymru, said much could be improved in the Welsh ambulance service by improving integration, which she said would involve a national emergency service including the police and fire service.

Mr Jones replied: “The ambulance service already follows that model. Of course with the police and with the fire service there would need to be a national fire service and following the devolution of the police a national police service in Wales rather than four.

“That would certainly take some planning but I think in principle it would make sense for there to be a nationally provided service that is integrated.”

Mr Jones has previously called for policing in Wales to be devolved.

Carmel Napier, chief constable of Gwent Police, indicated to the Silk Commission that she supported the principle of a single police service in Wales, organised regionally.