THE leader of the Assembly’s Tories said he has always seen the UK Independence Party as a threat and has never ridiculed them.
Andrew RT Davies’ comments in the Senedd yesterday come after UKIP won 150 seats in the English council elections last week, which saw PM David Cameron withdraw his dismissal of them as “fruitcakes”. He said: “What has got to be improved... is communicating the message more effectively and making sure other parties who purport to offer solutions are put under the real scrutiny that they deserve to be put under, to show a lot of the policies they are offering are actually smoke and mirrors.”
Mr Davies said: “I’ve always taken UKIP as a threat, ultimately they are a party that put their name on the ballot paper and offer the electorate the choice to vote for them.”
Asked if he was suggesting Mr Cameron had made a mistake by ridiculing UKIP, the leader added: “No, I just said I’ve never done it.”
Comments
Asked if he was suggesting Mr Cameron had made a mistake by ridiculing UKIP, the leader added: “No, I just said I’ve never done it.”
Completely sums them all up, asked a question, replies with soundbite. vermin the lot of them, come on Nigel lets retire these old frauds, trough dwellers and expense fiddlers.
Asked if he was suggesting Mr Cameron had made a mistake by ridiculing UKIP, the leader added: “No, I just said I’ve never done it.”
Completely sums them all up, asked a question, replies with soundbite. vermin the lot of them, come on Nigel lets retire these old frauds, trough dwellers and expense fiddlers.
The Welsh Conservatives are nothing more than a sub-branch of Welsh Labour anyway.
Complete waste of space, haven't heard a single alternative policy from them in the 6 years I've been back in Wales.
They are a disgrace to the name Conservative and the sooner they, and the whole of the Cardiff Kremlin goes the better for Wales!
The Welsh Conservatives are nothing more than a sub-branch of Welsh Labour anyway.
Complete waste of space, haven't heard a single alternative policy from them in the 6 years I've been back in Wales.
They are a disgrace to the name Conservative and the sooner they, and the whole of the Cardiff Kremlin goes the better for Wales!
andrew davies typical of todays tory party .arrogant and out of touch .ridicule ukip at your peril cos they are the next government . as for the welsh assembley another waste of taxpayers money .closing down that place wants .one big **** take of the welsh people
andrew davies typical of todays tory party .arrogant and out of touch .ridicule ukip at your peril cos they are the next government . as for the welsh assembley another waste of taxpayers money .closing down that place wants .one big **** take of the welsh people
let em swing wrote…
Asked if he was suggesting Mr Cameron had made a mistake by ridiculing UKIP, the leader added: “No, I just said I’ve never done it.”
Completely sums them all up, asked a question, replies with soundbite. vermin the lot of them, come on Nigel lets retire these old frauds, trough dwellers and expense fiddlers.
best post on here .trough dwellers and expense fiddlers .well said sir
let em swing wrote…
Asked if he was suggesting Mr Cameron had made a mistake by ridiculing UKIP, the leader added: “No, I just said I’ve never done it.”
Completely sums them all up, asked a question, replies with soundbite. vermin the lot of them, come on Nigel lets retire these old frauds, trough dwellers and expense fiddlers.
best post on here .trough dwellers and expense fiddlers .well said sir
jimmysmith wrote…
andrew davies typical of todays tory party .arrogant and out of touch .ridicule ukip at your peril cos they are the next government . as for the welsh assembley another waste of taxpayers money .closing down that place wants .one big **** take of the welsh people
one great big 368 mill scam
jimmysmith wrote…
andrew davies typical of todays tory party .arrogant and out of touch .ridicule ukip at your peril cos they are the next government . as for the welsh assembley another waste of taxpayers money .closing down that place wants .one big **** take of the welsh people
one great big 368 mill scam