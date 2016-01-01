POPULAR Welsh acting star Ruth Jones praised the community of Bedwas for turning out to support a charity walk in memory of a tot who died.

Currently filming Stella in Ferndale and Llanbradach, the actress took a few hours out of her busy schedule to take part in the Mile in Memory walk for Alison Hall's baby boy Aaron who died suddenly 24 years ago.

Happy to pose for pictures and sign autographs for around 100 fans and participants, Ms Jones said it was an honour to be there on Saturday morning.

"You are obviously a fantastic community and you can really feel the warmth here," she told the crowd, before joining them on a mile route round the village from The Fly Inn.

Ms Hall and mother Kathy Dobson had been travelling to Bristol every year to take part in a memory walk organised by the Lullaby Trust, a charity which supports families bereaved through sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

However, with the help of Mrs Dobson's sister Sue Heatrh and friend Babs Turner, they organsied their own event last year. The local community came together to support Aaron’s memorial, raising £6,000 to help fund research in to SIDS and The Lullaby Trust’s family services.

Much-loved celebrity Ms Jones said she is two weeks into filming Stella, a project which will be keep her busy until October time.

She said: "We film Stella around here and I think it's important to give back to the community because they have always been so great to us. This charity (Lullaby Trust) in particular really touched me, I can't think of anything worse than losing a child."

At 11am, like thousands more at similar events across the country, the walkers set off carrying dozens of balloons before returning to the pub to release them, as Aaron's sister Louise sang 'Precious Child.'

Mrs Dobson, who organised the event with six other committee members, said Ruth Jones coming was brilliant.

"What a boost. We couldn't believe our luck. We had to wait a couple of weeks to find out but when we did we nearly took the roof off.

"We raised £6,000 last year and would like to top that," she added.

A host of entertainment followed, including games, toy stalls, a barbecue and performances from the young street dance world champions from Ebbw Vale, Kemistry.

The Lullaby Trust provides expert advice on safer sleep for babies supports bereaved families and raises awareness on sudden infant death.