THE only man to apply and be interviewed for Caerphilly council’s top job was today confirmed in the role for an initial six-month period.

We reported on Saturday how former chief executive Stuart Rosser was the only person to express an interest in the temporary head of paid service position.

The full council met tonight and put party politics aside in agreeing to his return, with his start date slated for tomorrow.

Council leader Harry Andrews said: "He is an excellent recommendation."

His deputy Gerald Jones called him he perfect man to steer the council through "choppy waters".

Plaid Cymru leader Colin Mann said: "I welcome his return to steady the ship and am glad he offered to return on his former salary. I am concerned the job was offered on inflated salary as that is what brought us to this problem in the first place."

Members were given a report from the appointments committee which met last Thursday to decide who should take on the role.

It stated how the committee, made up of seven councillors, read the CV of the only applicant before Mr Rosser was interviewed.

Mr Rosser said if successful, because of other commitments, he would like to return on a 3.5 day working week, but would work extra hours if needed.

He also said that he wanted to be appointed on the same salary as when he stepped down in 2010 - £131,645 per year.

The salary range on offer was between £141,000 and £148,000.

Full council agreed Mr Rosser should return with immediate effect for an initial period of six months.

The decision follows a week of confusion in the wake of the arrest and suspension of chief executive Anthony O'Sullivan and his deputy Nigel Barnett on suspicion of fraud and misconduct in public office.

The local authority released a statement last Tuesday, where Cllr Andrews was quoted recommending Mr Rosser’s appointment.

The same recommendation was included in the agenda for last week’s special council meeting which also stated Mr Rosser had agreed to return to the council on a three or 3.5 day working week for six months, at a cost of up to £65,000.

But as councillors arrived at Ty Penallta, they were handed a new agenda recommending the post be advertised because the local authority had taken further advice and realised it had to follow due process and advertise the role.

- AROUND 30 campaigners marched from Ystrad Mynach to the council offices before the meeting,calling for action on the new bedroom tax.

The group called Caerphilly Against Bedroom Tax handed a petition of 2,000 signatures to councillors calling for them to help in their opposition of the controversial new levy.

The tax means that people in rented accommodation are charged more depending on the number of spare bedrooms they have.

With a lack of one-bedroom properties around Wales, many people in rented accomodation are being hit hard as they have spare rooms.

Group member Roy Davies said they want the local authority to pledge not to evict anyone who falls into arrears because of it.

The petition will be discussed at a committee meeting tomorrow.

At the council meeting, council also agreed to phase one of the secondary rationalisation scheme- that will see Oakdale and Pontllanfraith comprehensives close and be replaced by a new school.