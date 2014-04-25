THE Labour leader of Caerphilly county borough council is to retire.
Councillor Harry Andrews MBE is to formally stand down as leader of the authority on May 8 to spend more time with his family and pursue personal interests.
His retirement ends a highly difficult tenure at the helm of the authority – with three senior officers including the chief executive facing criminal charges of misconduct.
His successor will be elected by councillors when they meet for their Labour group Annual General Meeting on May 6.
Cllr Andrews, who represents the ward of Gilfach, said: "I have decided to retire as Leader of Caerphilly council to spend more time with my family and pursue personal interests.
“I'm immensely proud of all we've achieved at this council - one of the best in Wales, despite recent difficulties.”
Cllr Andrews said the authority has protected front-line services in the face of UK Government cuts, and has invested £200 million to upgrade all 11,000 council homes by 2020.
He said: "I'm honoured to have led our council for the last two years, and in our last Labour-led administration of 2004-2008. I wish my successor as leader well, and they can count on my full support in future".
Caerphilly council deputy leader Keith Reynolds said: "This is a sad day for Caerphilly County Borough.
“Harry Andrews has been the outstanding public servant in Caerphilly since our council was created in 1996. Harry's strong leadership has seen our Council through good times and bad, and he leaves our Authority in a stronger, better-managed position than it was when we took office in 2012, thanks to him."
Caerphilly council deputy leader Gerald Jones said Harry has “made a uniquely distinguished contribution to the delivery of public services in our county borough” and would be a “hard act to follow".
Caerphilly council deputy mayor Cllr David Carter, added: "I've known Harry Andrews for 50 years and worked with him in the Labour movement and community for 40. His dedication to serving the people of Gilfach, of the Rhymney valley and of Caerphilly county borough is second-to-none.”
Three Caerphilly council executives appeared in Bristol Magistrates Court earlier this week charged with misconduct.
Michael Anthony O'Sullivan 55, of Merthyr Tydfil, Nigel Barnett 51, of Aberbargoed and Daniel Perkins 48, of Brynmawr, are each charged with misconduct in public office between June 1, 2012 and October, 10, 2012.
The case was sent to crown court and the three, who are charged with preventing proper scrutiny of the senior officer pay award, were granted bail until their next appearance in May.
UPDATE 5.10pm: Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly council, said: “I wish Harry and his family all the best for the future as he steps back from the frontline of local politics.
“Harry has been a stalwart for the Labour Party for decades and while we’ve had our disagreements, I’ve always found Harry to be very personable and approachable."
Caerphilly councillor, Plaid AM and former council leader Lindsay Whittle said: "As members of different political parties, Harry and I have had our disagreements but I would pay tribute to his length of service on the council and dedication to public service.”
Did he fall or was he pushed?
If you aspire to power then you must exercise it wisely. Unfortunately the only legacy he will be remembered for is the highly critical Audit report and the officers who now face criminal charges.
Didn't he star in the movie "Ice cold in Alex"? Oops, wrong Harry Andrews
Considering his 3 senior execs are on trial at crown court for malpractice in public office, which was all conducted on Harry's watch, I'm not quite sure he's going for the reasons stated. I'm sure that when the trial commences more evidence of malpractice will emerge. I don't think the 3 execs have the minerals to take all the blame without ratting on their colleagues. It's the CCBC way.
Harry Andrews' legacy will be judged on the outcome of the Crown Court appearances of the 3 senior executives charged with misconduct in public office while he was council leader.
How will Harry fair without his leaders money and only surviving on his councillors allowance, state pension and private pension.
How old is he?
How old is he?
Ian (Mac) MacKinlay wrote…
How old is he?
Well past his sell by date.
Ian (Mac) MacKinlay wrote…
How old is he?
great actor, especially for his role in 'the hill' with sean connery...
Perfect point Ian (Mac). He clearly hasn't taken early retirement. I say that he simply got off the gravy train because he had to. No court case would have equalled his staying on. Life is very tough for some - NOT.
Having served on many committees with Harry Andrews being impressed
by his ability ,I am surprised that he was not on top of this unfortunate
situation I,e CEO and co at Caerphilly . What I and everyone of my acquaintance rate payers and voters want to know is who were the councilors who signed off this council tax ripoff, their incompetence should
regardless of party ensure that their political career as come to a most ignominious end .
Woodgnome wrote…
If you aspire to power then you must exercise it wisely. Unfortunately the only legacy he will be remembered for is the highly critical Audit report and the officers who now face criminal charges.
read the Audit report and you will see in the index page one the problems with governance started in 2010, when Plaid were power but not in control , Labour are clearing up the mess
pwlldu wrote…
How will Harry fair without his leaders money and only surviving on his councillors allowance, state pension and private pension.
your comments do you good , what have you ever done for the public ? I guess the answer is a big fat nothing , he is entitled to pension, as all of us are , your bitter sad attitude says all we need to know about you , on a brighter note Plaid were thrashed again, I would like to thank Cllr Mann for his leadership and may it long continue
Woodgnome wrote…
If you aspire to power then you must exercise it wisely. Unfortunately the only legacy he will be remembered for is the highly critical Audit report and the officers who now face criminal charges.
clearing up Plaids mess
Realist UK wrote…
Harry Andrews' legacy will be judged on the outcome of the Crown Court appearances of the 3 senior executives charged with misconduct in public office while he was council leader.
note it is paid officers in court not Councillors and it was Plaid who insisted that they were appointed back in 2010 , Cllr Mann and Co were in charge at the time , the car was already broken before Plaid handed the keys to Labour in 2012, I suggest you read the audit report, its a public document , Knowledge is power.
Nig wrote…
Woodgnome wrote…
If you aspire to power then you must exercise it wisely. Unfortunately the only legacy he will be remembered for is the highly critical Audit report and the officers who now face criminal charges.
Head in sand blame someone else culture. The alleged offences took place under Harry's watch not Plaid's. I suppose Paid operated Harry by remote control!!!
Lets face it Harry like all county councillors are well paid. Harry is a loyal member of the Labour party and long standing member of the Freemasons. If Nigel Dix showed a bit more loyalty and not stand with the anti Welsh assembly right wing group, maybe he would get on within the Labour party. Can't keep his mouth shut.
coalpicker wrote…
Having served on many committees with Harry Andrews being impressed
by his ability ,I am surprised that he was not on top of this unfortunate
situation I,e CEO and co at Caerphilly . What I and everyone of my acquaintance rate payers and voters want to know is who were the councilors who signed off this council tax ripoff, their incompetence should
regardless of party ensure that their political career as come to a most ignominious end .
The one Plaid was James Fussell, the Labour idiots were Keith Reynolds, Gerald Jones, David Poole and Christine Forehead, Reynolds brags about the place saying I'll do the same again and there's nothing you can do about it, unfortunately he's right, Labour have a do not go to jail card courtesy of Gwent Police.
Never forget regardless of what Dix says, Labour had the HAY report in July 2012, they set up the pay review body on 26th June 2012 and then lied to everyone even other Labour councilors.
They should be in prision next to Osullivan, Barnett and Perkins. The silly silly, silly boy Dix thinks if he lies enough the dates will change, if that works he can try my lotto numbers.
Nig wrote…
Realist UK wrote…
Harry Andrews' legacy will be judged on the outcome of the Crown Court appearances of the 3 senior executives charged with misconduct in public office while he was council leader.
There will be a cost to Caerphilly after Andrews goes, he had the same pen for forty years and never took the top off, the next sheeple may be more literate.
The one thing we all have to thank Andrews for is never giving Dix any hint of responsibility, Dix never as far as I know was allowed to even have a second seat at a scrutiny, strange since he is a self taught economic genius, better than Brown, Darling and Osbourne.
With no ability to throw a stick at in Labour ranks, you would think this untapped talent should not go to waste, until that is you meet the man.
A full time professional councilor, who likes to rewrite events. Should go far, Oh no he now claims not to want to be an AM or MP just the leadership of Caerphilly, should be easy now Nig, with the cabinet all facing conspiracy and complicity charges, Pity the jib and Gez Kirby missed.
choudhry wrote…
coalpicker wrote…
Having served on many committees with Harry Andrews being impressed
by his ability ,I am surprised that he was not on top of this unfortunate
situation I,e CEO and co at Caerphilly . What I and everyone of my acquaintance rate payers and voters want to know is who were the councilors who signed off this council tax ripoff, their incompetence should
regardless of party ensure that their political career as come to a most ignominious end .
Never forget regardless of what Dix says, Labour had the HAY report in July 2012, they set up the pay review body on 26th June 2012 and then lied to everyone even other Labour councilors.
They should be in prision next to Osullivan, Barnett and Perkins. The silly silly, silly boy Dix thinks if he lies enough the dates will change, if that works he can try my lotto numbers.
Thank you , I cannot understand why my Quote was disagreed with ,could be the useless individuals who rubber stamp officers recommendations instead of putting their own brains in gear .
Nig wrote…
Realist UK wrote…
Knowledge certainly is power except the real knowledge is kept under wraps by those guilty of wrongdoing. It was Labour councillor's who rubber stamped the illegal pay rises for the 3 execs, not Plaid. Plaid may well have allowed the execs to be initially ensconsed into their positions but it was Labour who were at the meeting and turned a blind eye to the breaches of procedure. Thank goodness a whistleblower highlighted this issue, otherwise where would this have ended?
Nig says...
pwlldu wrote:
How will Harry fair without his leaders money and only surviving on his councillors allowance, state pension and private pension.
your comments do you good , what have you ever done for the public ? I guess the answer is a big fat nothing , he is entitled to pension, as all of us are , your bitter sad attitude says all we need to know about you , on a brighter note Plaid were thrashed again, I would like to thank Cllr Mann for his leadership and may it long continue
Nig or Cllr nigel dix has no track record when it comes to providing facilites for blackwood yet he still wants his photo in the paper at any opportunity. We are only getting a cinema in blackwood because of steve reynolds and picturedrome. Blackwood woods were torn down for nothing but never mind nig you had your photo in the argus,observer and campaign.
From Blackwood to risca the only facilities we have are down to others efforts because caerphilly cbc are not interested in the people in these areas. If a sheep had a labour t-shirt on certain people would vote for it well more fool them.
The majority of people like myself nig do things for others on a daily basis with no publicity or recompense because that is the decent people we are and we dont bang a gong about it.
Harry andrews should not have been able to retire until this court case finishes we don't want endless excuses from his successor saying that it didn't happen on his watch.
His successor could very well be one of the Councillors that were on the "remuneration committee"
spartucus wrote…
His successor could very well be one of the Councillors that were on the "remuneration committee"
Wouldn't it be refreshing if Nig and the Caerphilly Labour bunch actually came out and condemned the total lack of political oversight of the pay debacle, instead of trying to blame everyone else except themselves?
