AN appeal has gone out for donations towards the treatment for a six week old kitten named Wonky whose back feet are deformed.

Gwent branch of the Cats' Protection charity took in the cat from the Caerphilly area because he was born with twisted back paws.

He is currently at Gwent veterinary centre where they are trying to straighten his paws so he can walk normally.

Shortly after taking him into care Wonky became seriously ill because of a heavy infestation of worms and received intensive treatment at the vets and is now recovered.

To offer help ring 0845 3712747 or send a donation to Gwent Cats' Protection at PO Box 623, Newport, NP 20 3ZX.