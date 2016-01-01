A MAN with links to the Caerphilly area has absconded from an open prison in Gloucestershire with a convicted murderer.

Daniel Wynne, 29, vanished on Saturday from HMP Leyhill in south Gloucestershire with Daniel Shankly, 30, who was serving a life sentence.

Police said the men are believed to have absconded together but might have split up since leaving the prison.

Shankly, who has links to Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, is described as white, about 6ft 3in and of slim build.

He has short brown spiky hair, is clean shaven and has a tattoo on his right upper arm with the words "RIP Nan".

Wynne, who was serving a two-year sentence for assault, is described as white, 5ft 7in and of stocky build. He has a shaved head, speaks with a Welsh accent and has a tattoo on his left arm with the name "Danny".

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "They were last seen at about 12.50pm and failed to appear for the 4.45pm roll call.

"It is believed they absconded together but it is possible they may have split up after they left HMP Leyhill.

"We would like members of the public who spot both or either of the men to contact us via the 999 emergency number.

"We would advise anyone spotting the men not to approach them but call us immediately."