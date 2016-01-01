CAERPHILLY council has employed five people earning over £100,000 a year, according to new figures from the Taxpayers’ Alliance.

The figures come from the Taxpayers’ Alliance ninth ‘Town Hall Rich List’, which was published on Tuesday, collecting data between 2013 and 2014.

Gwent councils have 34 people earning more than £100,000 a year, five of which have worked for Caerphilly County Borough Council.

Included in the Caerphilly high-earners, receiving remuneration in excess of £150,000, were chief executives Mr M A O’Sullivan and Mr N Barnett.

Two other employees named on the list include Caerphilly chief executive Anthony O’Sullivan, earning £165, 876 and Caerphilly deputy chief executive Nigel Barnett, earning £154, 268.

When approached for comment a spokesman from Caerphilly council referred the Argus to the council’s statement of accounts for 2014/2015, which show the chief executive salary as £165,496 and deputy chief executive as £159,758.

This shows the deputy chief executive salary increasing by more than £5,000.

Caerphilly council is exceeded by Blaenau Gwent council which employs eight employees earning over £100,000.

Torfaen Council also has 13 council employees earning more than £100,000, the highest number in Gwent.

Judith Voyle, 62, manager of Barnardos Bargoed, describes the salaries as “unbelievable”.

She said: “There is so much hardship with the cutting of vital services and I think people in the health service should be awarded that kind of money.

“People here in the valleys are also angered by the three Caerphilly council officers suspended on full pay recently.”

Jonathan Isaby, Chief Executive of the Taxpayer’s Alliance said: “Residents facing a 3.9% council tax increase will be horrified to see that so much of their money is lining the pockets of these town hall tycoons.

“Before cutting services council bosses should be looking a little closer to home and trimming excessive pay packets."

A spokeswoman for Caerphilly County Borough Council added: “senior salary information is a matter of public record and can be found in the statement of accounts on the council’s website.”

In Wales as a whole there are 178 council employees paid more than £100,000 with 22 receiving more than £150,000 and three earning more than £200,000.

The figures used in the data include salary, fees, allowances, bonuses, benefits and employer pension contribution.

Blaenau Gwent Council is the only Gwent local authority which pays more than £200,000 to one of its employees - £295,751 to its Director of Environment.

Details of the high earners at Torfaen and Monmouthshire were not available in the data.