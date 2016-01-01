Caerphilly schools have received new cycle shelters as part of a Welsh government funded scheme.

The project has provided Trinant Primary, Hendredenny Park Primary, St James Primary, Markham Primary and Abercarn Primary with storage units for micro-scooters and bicycles.

The Safe Routes in Communities scheme aims to encourage pupils to walk, cycle and scoot to school, ensuring their commitment to sustainable travel.

Dean Davies, Deputy Head Teacher of Trinant Primary School said: “Our cycle shelters have been something that the school has wanted for a very long time.

Now the cycle shelters are in place with the help of Welsh Government Grant funding the children in Years five and six are looking forward to using them."

Clare Walsh, Head Teacher of Hendredenny Park Primary School stated the school is “delighted” with the new shelters.

She said: "Year six pupils are now having weekly cycling safety lessons and we now have two members of staff trained to run level one and level two national standards training”.

Cllr Tom Williams, cabinet member for transport and engineering added: "I am delighted that five schools within Caerphilly now have specialised bike and scooter shelters installed as a result of Welsh Government funding.

“I hope that this will encourage pupils to use sustainable methods of transport when travelling to school where ever possible.”