CAERPHILLY schools have achieved “green flags” for their work on environmental issues.

A meeting of the council’s sustainable development advisory panel on Thursday November 5, discussed an annual report 2014/2015 addressing the eco schools programme.

As a result of the work of the sustainable development and living environment team, all 90 schools in Caerphilly County Borough received such an award, with 71 percent receiving the prestigious green flag.

Ten schools were awarded with green flag award for two years in a row while a further 22 schools achieved their third flag.

Sixteen schools also achieved the coveted eco school platinum award for their work and commitment to sustainability and the environment.

Cllr Ken James, cabinet member for regeneration, planning and sustainable development commended the hard work of the schools involved.

He said: “The sustainable development and living environment team’s annual report for 2014/15 is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team during the past year.

“I am delighted that they have achieved so much and I am sure they will continue to make a great difference to sustainability within Caerphilly over the next year.”

The sustainable development and living environment team also works with the greener Caerphilly outcome group and has secured a total of £126,037 of funding in the past year.