CAERPHILLY council employees have been awarded for their work promoting waste recycling.

The council’s waste management team was awarded the chartered institution of wastes management's 'best use of waste hierarchy' award.

The award was presented at the CIWM’s sustainability and resources ceremony and was the second team the team has won since 2013.

The Caerphilly County Borough council team have worked on campaigns promoting recycling and educating residents on the damage landfill sites can cause to the environment.

The group have also supported incentives such as real nappy week, recycle week and compost awareness week.

Cllr Nigel George, cabinet member for community and leisure services said: “in 2014, Caerphilly achieved an outstanding recycling rate of 58.67%, exceeding the Welsh Government’s 2015/16 target of 58% 2 years early.

"This is testament to the waste management team’s excellent work and I am delighted that they have also received recognition by claiming such a prestigious award.”

The CIWM awards recognise and celebration the contributions of companies, community groups, professionals and academics across all aspects of the waste and resources industry.

Cllr George added: "I’m sure that we will continue to see excellent results, due to the hard work and dedication of the team.”