A WORLD mountain bike champion from Caerphilly has had her entire collection of bikes stolen from her family home.



Manon Carpenter, 22, received a phone call from her father on Tuesday, November 24 to tell her seven mountain bikes, a pedal bike and two off-road motorbikes had been stolen.



Thieves reportedly broke in to the garage by “popping the lock out” of the door frame and taking bikes worth thousands of pounds.



Although the winter is a relatively quiet period for Carpenter, some bikes held great sentimental value, including the Saracen Myst on which she won a silver medal at September's World Championships.



Miss Carpenter said: “Yesterday the news left me feeling flat and I had a lot of phone calls and messages asking me what happened.



“They don’t deserve to be able to steal everyone’s properly. I don’t think it is fair.



“They obviously targeted me and it would be great to find to out who has been doing these thefts.”



The break-in happened at Van Terrace, Castle Park in Caerphilly and is thought to have taken place sometime since 7pm on Sunday, November 22.



Manon’s father, Jason Carpenter, also appealed on facebook for information saying “had all mine and Manon’s bikes stolen from the garage.”



He added: “Anyone knowing anything should please let me know who these people are.”

Sthil Petrol Hedge Cutters in orange were also stolen.



Manon claimed a world championship gold medal in 2014, but won silver with the Saracen Myst bike in 2015, losing her title to British rider Rachel Atherton.



The silver medal winner will receive loan bike from her Madison team to continue her training.



She added: “If you do see anyone let the police know as there are a lot of bikes and someone will probably be buying and selling them at the moment.



“The fact that lots of people tried to help is great and hopefully at some point they will turn up.”



Gwent police have previously released warnings to residents after a spate of garage thefts in the Caerphilly borough area over October and November.



A spokeswoman for Gwent police added: “The incident is under investigation.”



Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 37 24/11/15.

