CAERPHILLY councillors have agreed to the 'lowest council tax rise in Wales' of one per cent this evening.

A special meeting at Caerphilly County Borough Council took place this evening in which they agreed to increase the council tax by one per cent which equates to a 19p per week increase on a band d property.

The council had originally forecast a 3.9 per cent increase but this was reduced to one per cent.

Councillors also gave their final approval for budget proposals for 2016/17. The council said wider budget savings amounting to £11.1million have been identified and of these, over £8.5million will have no impact on front line services.

The budget proposals were the result of a 12 week consultation process carried out in 2015, which invited Caerphilly residents to give their views in ten drop in sessions.